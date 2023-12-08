'Gotta Lose Some Weight': Trump Reacts to Courtroom Sketch Artist's Depiction of Him
Former president Donald Trump said he needed to shed a few pounds while vocalizing his self-assessment after viewing a courtroom sketch of himself amid his ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump was seen speaking to the artists during two breaks in testimony, according to a Thursday report, which claimed he was impressed with their work.
"Nice," the embattled GOP frontrunner said in response to Jane Rosenberg's drawing.
Trump also viewed a depiction of himself from sketch artist Isabelle Brourman. "Wow, amazing," Trump said, ABC News reported. "Gotta lose some weight."
As we previously reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James is taking on Trump and seeking to bar him from doing business in the state.
Judge Engoron ruled that Trump and his co-defendants, which include his adult sons and other company executives, were liable for fraud.
The judge reached that determination after General Tish James' office "submitted conclusive evidence" that Trump and others overvalued their assets by between $812 million and $2.2 billion from the years 2014 to 2021.
Trump slammed the trial as a "witch hunt" that is "very corrupt" while continuing to deny any wrongdoing.
- Trump Proclaims He 'TOTALLY WON THIS CASE' After Judge Engoron Ruled He Committed Fraud
- 'He's a Loser!': Donald Trump Roasted by 'The View' Hosts After Judge Rules Ex-President Committed Fraud in New York
- 'THIS IS NOT AMERICA!': Donald Trump Suffers Major Meltdown on Truth Social After Judge Rules He Committed Fraud in New York
"There were no victims. The bank loves us," he told reporters. "The bank testified they love us. We did absolutely nothing wrong. We never even defaulted. We never had a default letter sent to us. The bank said we were perfect customers. The bank didn't even know why they were here."
The 2024 hopeful said the judge "ruled against me" long ago. "The attorney general sits here because she knows that she has a judge that no matter all the evidence, that judge is going to rule in her favor," he doubled down. "The case hadn't started, he knew nothing, and he ruled against me."
Trump also sang the praises of his witness, New York University accounting professor Eli Bartov, whom he described as "one of the greatest experts in the country."
"My main finding is that there is no evidence whatsoever of any accounting fraud," Bartov declared in Manhattan Supreme Court. He said Trump's financial statements "were not materially misstated."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
At one point during the trial, Bartov was accused by a state lawyer of being hired to "say whatever they want in this case," which outraged him. "You should be ashamed of yourself, talking to me like that!" he fired back. "I am here to tell the truth."
The testimony should wrap up just shy of Christmas, and closing arguments are ahead in January.