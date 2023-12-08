Iman Shumpert Demands Ex Teyana Taylor Not Receive Spousal Support, Denies Being ‘Irresponsible’ With Daughters

Ex-NBA star Iman Shumpert denied his ex-Teyana Taylor’s accusations he was nonchalant about their daughters’ safety or that he subjected the singer to cruel treatment during their marriage. In Iman’s response to Teyana’s divorce petition, obtained by RadarOnline.com, he also objected to the idea of his 2 daughters living primarily with their mother.

He asked that, “custody, custodial rights, decision-making authority, and parenting time be awarded consistent with the best interest of the children.” As we first reported, earlier this month, Shumpert was awarded temporary parenting time with his children. The ex-NBA star will see his daughters 4-6 days a month.

In his response, Shumpert agreed that child support should be paid but asked the court to determine the amount. In her petition, Taylor claimed Shumpert had a “nonchalant attitude” about their daughters. She claimed he did not take into account their children were famous.

Taylor’s petition read, “[Shumpert] does not acknowledge this fact, nor does he properly ensure the children’s safety in public settings or otherwise. [Shumpert] asks for significant time with the parties’ minor children, but then leaves them with his parents or others for a majority of the time requested. [Shumpert’s] interest in the parties’ daughter is more like his chance for photo opportunities as opposed to [Shumpert] providing true parenting and care for the girls. [Taylor] further shows the Court that when [Shumpert] gets angry, he is irresponsible with the girls.”

Shumpert denied all of the claims. His lawyer wrote, “[Shumpert] vehemently denies that he is or has ever been irresponsible with care and provision for his children.”

Taylor accused Shumpert of leaving her and the kids in an under-construction home. To make matters worse, the singer claimed her ex cashed an insurance check “that was supposed to be “utilized to repair the roof to the primary marital residence.” Teyana’s lawyer said, “[Iman] put the proceeds of the check into his personal bank account, kept all of the money, but never fixed the roof on the primary marital residence where [Teyana] and the parties’ minor children reside.”

The ex-NBA star admitted he moved out of the family home and into his own home. However, Shumpert denied the claim and any suggestion “that he improperly, illegally or in any deceptive matter, converted such funds for his benefit or for any benefit other than that of his family.” In addition, he denied he subjected Taylor to years of cruel treatment.

His response denied it was in the best interest of the kids to live primarily with Taylor or that the kids appeared disheveled after being in his care. Shumpert asked the court to not award Taylor a dime in spousal support. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the parties attended mediation in October but were unable to hash out a deal. The judge scheduled the trial for March.