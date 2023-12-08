Diddy's Jeweler Robbed at Gunpoint of $1 Million in Manhattan’s Diamond District
Diddy's jeweler was robbed at gunpoint, and the thieves allegedly made off with $1 million of jewelry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The crime happened in Manhattan’s Diamond District Thursday at around 1:30 AM.
Benny Nisanov, aka “Benny Da Jeweler,” was ransacked at his pop-up shop by two men carrying firearms and threatening to shoot. The robbers took an estimated $1 million worth of jewelry from a display case before jumping in the getaway car, police sources told the New York Post.
According to insiders, the vehicle was a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes. Law enforcement gave no information on the suspects' identities, claimed the Post.
Diddy isn't his only famous client.
Benny Da Jeweler also sells ice to Usher, Mary J. Blige, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Lil Tay — just to name a few — but he hawks his relationship with Diddy on his homepage, which includes a picture of the troubled music mogul.
The A-list jeweler's most famous client has also made headlines lately. As RadarOnline.com reported, a fourth woman has stepped forward with allegations against Diddy.
Jane Doe filed her lawsuit on Wednesday. In the documents, she claimed the Bad Boy executive gang-raped her with two of his pals, including the record company's ex-president, Harve Pierre, in 2003.
The female claimed she was only 17 and in high school when Diddy allegedly took turns raping her after piling her with drugs. She also alleged she was trafficked across state lines after reportedly meeting Pierre and the "third assailant" at a lounge in Detriot.
Pierre — who was also accused of sexually assaulting another woman in a separate lawsuit — allegedly name-dropped Diddy by claiming they were "best friends." The former Bad Boy president reportedly called Diddy, who allegedly convinced her to jump on a private jet and fly from Detroit to his studio in NYC with two men, where the alleged gang rape took place.
Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, was the first woman to sue him. The singer accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and abuse. She also alleged that Diddy forced her to do sex acts with male prostitutes while he watched.
He denied those allegations, and the two settled the $30 bombshell suit one day later.
Diddy addressed the accusations against him after the fourth alleged victim stepped forward.
“Enough is enough,” the billionaire's post began. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”
He also vowed to fight against the allegations.
“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” Diddy continued. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”