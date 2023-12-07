Selena Gomez Dating Benny Blanco Five Years After Split From Justin Bieber
Pop star and makeup mogul Selena Gomez confirmed she's dating music producer Benny Blanco, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gomez, 31, verified rumors that she was romantically linked to Blanco, 35, in an Instagram comment on Thursday.
The Rare Beauty founder shocked fans when she liked a post by celebrity gossip Instagram account Popfaction titled, "Selena Gomez is rumored to be dating producer Benny Blanco."
While Gomez's heart on the post was enough to leave fans salivating, the singer took things a step further when she commented on it to confirm her new romance.
Gomez kept her message short and sweet, "Facts."
The account then followed up with another post that featured a collage of Gomez's interactions and the original post. Popfaction then updated their original caption from "RUMOR: #SelenaGomez is rumored to be dating music producer #BennyBlanco" to "#SelenaGomez seemingly confirms that she is in a relationship."
Later, Gomez appeared to confirm she wasn't joking when she posted a sweet black and white photo to her Instagram stories, presumably cuddling with Blanco.
- ‘They’ve Been Seeing A Lot Of Each Other’: Selena Gomez's ‘No Pressure’ Romance With The Chainsmokers Star Drew Taggart Heating Up, Sources Claim
- Selena Gomez Called a 'Coward' and Accused of 'Pacifying Bullies' By Jewish Organization For Stance on the Israel-Palestine Conflict
- Come and Get it: Selena Gomez's Dating History Explained in 12 Clicks
Gomez followed up the story with a message to her followers, "Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love each and everyone of you."
Indeed, it's been a long time coming for Gomez and her loyal fans. While the singer has been romantically linked to fellow musicians like The Chainsmoker's Drew Taggart and former One Direction member Zayn Malik, her last confirmed relationship was with on-and-off-again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who she split with in 2018.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Gomez and Blanco have a history of working together, most notably on her 2019 hit, I Can't Get Enough.
The Hulu star is allegedly already ready to defend her new man, too. Gomez clapped back at trolls who left snarky opinions about Blanco on Popfaction's post about their rumored relationship.
One person wrote, "HE IS SO UNHANDSOME" to which Gomez replied, "feel bad for you" with a crying-laugh face emoji.
Another fan chimed in, "i hope this is marketing for a new album" and Gomez jokingly agreed, "me too."
Gomez appeared to have the time on Thursday to address several fan's reactions to her relationship. She told one commenter, "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."
She also made a bold statement when she told another fan, "He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts."
Confirmation of Gomez's relationship followed a hint she dropped about having a "crush" on her Selena + Chef’s holiday special last month.