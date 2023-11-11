Selena Gomez Called a 'Coward' and Accused of 'Pacifying Bullies' By Jewish Organization For Stance on the Israel-Palestine Conflict
Popstar Selena Gomez has faced backlash after sharing her thoughts on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
An American-Israeli organization has branded her a "coward" for "taking the popular position" and accused her of "pacifying bullies," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last week, the 31-year-old singer took to her social media to express her concern about the conflict, stating, "We need to protect ALL people" and expressing a desire to change the world. However, she also acknowledged that a simple post would not bring about the desired change.
In addition to her personal message, Gomez shared a post on her beauty brand's page, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
She highlighted the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes on innocent Palestinian civilians, resulting in numerous deaths and displacement.
Responding to Gomez's comments, Mitchell Bard from the Jewish organization American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise expressed disappointment over her choosing to "pacify bullies."
In a recent interview with TMZ, Bard said that Gomez had chosen to "pacify" those looking to boycott her brand by "taking the popular position that Palestinians are the victims."
Gomez, who is also a UNICEF ambassador, recently announced that she would be taking a break from Instagram, stating, "I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on."
This decision came after she disabled comments on her more recent posts, prompting some of her 430 million followers to express their disappointment that she hadn't spoken out about the conflict.
This isn't the first time Gomez has been engaged in activism related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It was reported earlier this week that she had signed a letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to prioritize a ceasefire in Gaza.
Gomez has responded to the criticism, acknowledging the horrors and violence taking place around the world but arguing that a single social media post cannot bring about substantial change.
"People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she wrote in a statement.
"We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag," she continued. "I just can't stand by innocent people [getting] hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."