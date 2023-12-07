Lauren Boebert Spent Nearly $340 of Campaign Donations to Watch BF Quinn Gallagher's Bike Race Before Romance Was Exposed
Newly uncovered records showed that GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert spent around $340 of campaign funds to cover "event tickets" for her then-secret beau Quinn Gallagher's bike race.
Boebert made the investment just before she cheered on Gallagher at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB event on August 12, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The date of disbursement was cited as August 14 in the docs first reported on by Daily Mail. Boebert has not yet issued a statement.
Her now-former fling completed the grueling 100-mile course 774th out of the 1,788 competitors, crossing the finish line after 9 hours and 58 minutes.
This development came weeks after it was revealed that Boebert's campaign spent $317.48 in late July at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Co., the bar owned by Gallagher, according to her most recent finance filings uncovered by Politico.
Gallagher, of course, would later be revealed as the mystery man that Boebert was with when she was kicked out of a touring performance of the musical Beetlejuice in Denver.
Staff claimed she was nonchalantly vaping and took photos during the performance. The pair was also captured on camera getting handsy with each other.
Sources at the time said the pair had been seeing each other for months but had kept their romance under wraps.
Boebert said he was a "wonderful man" in September while revealing they parted ways because of their different political affiliations.
Her new relationship came amidst news of her divorce from her husband of 18 years and father to her four children, Jayson, which was finalized weeks later in October after the couple called it quits in May.
RadarOnline.com told you first that a Colorado judge agreed to fast-track her divorce case. The congresswoman got to keep her name going forward "after a tense and relatively quick hearing."
This site has since exclusively learned that Boebert wants a federal court judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against her by a political watchdog group, which she believes is a strategic move designed to derail her reelection bid.
Boebert is accused of using her political prowess to sic the feds on the group.
She slammed the lawsuit as a "crude political campaign" to "silence her political speech" and accused American Muckrakers of being funded by "far-left Democrat donors and run by two leftwing political operatives."