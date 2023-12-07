Cancer-Stricken 'Home Alone' Actor Ken Hudson Campbell's GoFundMe Raises 5-Figure Sum Ahead of 10-Hour Surgery
Donations have been pouring in for beloved actor Ken Hudson Campbell after it was revealed he is battling a serious illness and preparing to go under the knife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hudson Campbell was diagnosed with cancer just two months ago, at which point he discovered a tumor had elusively grown on the bottom of his mouth and developed on his teeth.
A GoFundMe launched on his behalf has now raised $76k and is still counting after an emotional plea from his loved ones. More than 630 people made contributions as of Thursday. "Your films have brought me so much joy! Time for some blessings to come back around your way," one person wrote. The top donation was $10k.
"You may know Ken from his roles as Santa in Home Alone, the guy Bill Murray kisses in Groundhog's Day, or in Armageddon where his character loses his life saving the world from a giant asteroid. Now, we need the world's help to save Ken," the description reads.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Murray and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin for comment.
The improv comedian is gearing up for a 10-hour procedure on December 7, when a large part of his jawbone will be removed, along with his lymph nodes, in addition to part of his leg bone. His recovery will be extensive as surgeons plan to reconstruct a new jaw for Hudson Campbell from this leg bone, install it, and treat him with radiation.
It was noted that Hudson Campbell lost the SAG-AFTRA health insurance that he had used for many years after the COVID-19 pandemic, but he's now on Kaiser and is hopeful for a speedy turnaround.
- 'Walking Dead' Actor Erik Jensen's GoFundMe Exceeds $104k After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis
- Bruce Willis' Family 'Leaning On' His Ex-Costars Sly Stallone & Arnold Schwarzenegger As He Battles Dementia
- Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each
"Even though physical therapy and speech therapy are covered, we are anticipating huge out-of-pocket costs for caregivers/skilled nursing, insurance premiums, medical equipment, transportation, dental implants, dentures and who knows what else," the description stated. "Our entire immediate family, Kathleen, Richard, and Michaela, are planning on taking care of him as much as we can during this long journey."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Hudson Campbell was described as a doting dad to two children with an "admirable lust for life." They noted money is needed as "it is possible that this procedure will affect his ability to work as an actor in the future," plus he may need chemo down the line.
His IMDB listed his latest project was in 2021. He also provided the voice of Boomer in 2019's Wonder Park and snagged a role in the 2017 film The Trouble with Mistletoe.