'Succession' Star Alan Ruck Sued Over Pizza Shop Truck Crash

Succession star Alan Ruck was hit with a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages and accusing him of causing a chain-reaction accident on Halloween that left the motorist with severe injuries and his car totaled, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Attorneys for plaintiff Horacio Vela said he had come to a complete stop at a red light at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. on October 31 when his 2020 Hyundai Elantra was "suddenly and "unexpectedly" struck by the driver of a 2023 Rivian R1T pickup truck, who was later identified as Ruck.