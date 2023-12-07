'Succession' Star Alan Ruck Sued Over Pizza Shop Truck Crash
Succession star Alan Ruck was hit with a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages and accusing him of causing a chain-reaction accident on Halloween that left the motorist with severe injuries and his car totaled, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Attorneys for plaintiff Horacio Vela said he had come to a complete stop at a red light at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. on October 31 when his 2020 Hyundai Elantra was "suddenly and "unexpectedly" struck by the driver of a 2023 Rivian R1T pickup truck, who was later identified as Ruck.
Vela alleged that Ruck "abruptly and forcefully accelerated his vehicle" which collided with his right rear bumper.
According to the docs, that force of impact propelled his car into the intersection where it collided with another vehicle making a turn onto La Brea Avenue.
Security footage showed Ruck's Rivian rear-end Vela's car at a stop light, going on to strike a BMW SUV before lodging into the wall of Raffallo's Pizza.
Vela was hospitalized after the crash and cops determined that drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
Ruck is accused of failing to operate his vehicle in a safe and reasonable manner, according to the filing, which said he was "driving recklessly violating traffic rules and regulations."
Vela stated that he "sustained serious injuries and damages, property damage, costs of past and future medical care, pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, and other consequential damages."
"Accidents happen. That's what insurance is for. But Alan Ruck's insurance company, State Farm, has refused to accept responsibility for the crash," the plaintiffs attorney Neama Rahmani told RadarOnline.com in a statement.
"Ruck says he doesn’t know what happened, and police say it was a vehicle issue while Rivian, the manufacturer, says the truck was working properly."
"We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, but because Ruck chose to get insurance through State Farm and State Farm isn't taking care of their insured, we had to file a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case."
Rahmani said she and her client are happy to reach a settlement if State Farm accepts fault, adding, "But based on our experience dealing with State Farm, they're going to make no offer or a lowball offer, so we're going to have to push this case to trial."