Autopsy for 'Black Panther' Stuntman and His 3 Kids Complete After Tragic Halloween Car Crash
Autopsies for stuntman Taraja Ramsess and his three children who tragically died in a Atlanta car crash have been completed, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
A cause and manner of death for all have yet to be determined after DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office handled the postmortem examinations on November 2.
Ramsess, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident alongside his daughters Sundari, 13, and Fujibo, 8 weeks. His son, Kisasi, 10, who was lovingly called "Sauce the Boss," later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. As of Tuesday, a funeral home has not yet been selected by the family, according to the coroner.
The stuntman was driving all five of his children at the time of the accident. Shazia, 3, survived the crash after being ejected from the vehicle, as did 15-year-old Kali.
First responders arrived on the scene shortly before midnight on Halloween and found the stuntman's Ford F-150 pickup had crashed into a disabled 18-wheeler on the exit ramp from I-285 onto I-20 eastbound, the DeKalb County Police Department shared.
Ramsess' car plowed into a broken down tractor-trailer on the left lane of the Wesley Chapel Road exit. Authorities are still looking into what transpired moments before the crash on the Georgia interstate.
Since Monday, nearly another $10k has been raised for the family to help cover unforeseen costs in the wake of the horror crash.
As of last night, nearly $89k had poured into a GoFundMe made on behalf of his mother, executive director of the National Press Photographers Association Akili Ramsess. It has now reached $97k out of a $150k goal. Many fans, friends, and loved ones have shared their condolences and well-wishes.
Prior to his sudden death, Ramsess made a name for himself in Hollywood after lending his talents to blockbuster hits, including Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.
"All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was," Akili wrote in her heartfelt tribute while breaking the news of her son's passing. "He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He had a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be."
"Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can't believe they're gone!" she continued her post. "We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren's recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers."