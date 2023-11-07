Taraja Ramsess' GoFundMe Raises $89k After Horror Crash Kills 'Black Panther' Stuntman and 3 of His Kids
A GoFundMe organized to support the devastated family of stuntman Taraja Ramsess has raised nearly half its goal within a week, RadarOnline.com has learned after the martial artist, 41, and three of his five children were killed in a horrific car crash.
His mother, Akili Ramsess, broke the devastating news four days ago while sharing images of her loved ones. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
"My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident," she wrote.
In a follow-up post, she shared that 10-year-old Kisasi had also died after being rushed to the hospital and placed on life support.
The fundraiser noted that Kisasi, who was lovingly referred to as "Sauce the Boss," brought joy to all those who knew him and that he was surrounded by family members "every moment he spent in the hospital."
The crash happened in Atlanta on Halloween just before midnight, when Ramsess' Ford F-150 pick-up truck plowed into a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the Wesley Chapel Road exit.
Ramsess was best known for his work on Black Panther and the Avengers franchise as well as Suicide Squad and Creed III.
As of Monday, the GoFundMe has raised $89,466 out of a $150k goal to help his family cover unforeseen expenses while they grieve the unimaginable loss.
More than 1,000 donations have poured in from fans and friends who shared their condolences, one of which was $5k.
"All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was," his heartbroken mother wrote in her tribute. "He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking."
"He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance," Akili continued. "Oh God! I can't believe they're gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren's recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers."
Director Ava DuVernay was among those to mourn the loss of Ramsess, describing the stuntman and doting father as a regal family man, a leader, and "a light."