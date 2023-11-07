Taraja Ramsess' GoFundMe Raises $89k After Horror Crash Kills 'Black Panther' Stuntman and 3 of His Kids

"My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident," she wrote.

In a follow-up post, she shared that 10-year-old Kisasi had also died after being rushed to the hospital and placed on life support.

The fundraiser noted that Kisasi, who was lovingly referred to as "Sauce the Boss," brought joy to all those who knew him and that he was surrounded by family members "every moment he spent in the hospital."