Four Women Killed in Malibu Crash ID'd as Pepperdine Students, 22-Year-Old Driver Faces Manslaughter Charges
The four women struck and killed by a BMW driver while strolling alongside the Pacific Coast Highway on Tuesday night are believed to be Pepperdine University students.
Their names have not yet been revealed as authorities conduct an ongoing investigation into the violent multi-vehicle crash that took place around 8:30 PM.
RadarOnline.com has learned the school plans to continue cooperating with law enforcement after the arrest of 22-year-old suspect Fraser Michael Bohm, whose identity was revealed during a press conference while expressing condolences to those impacted by this tragic event.
"The University is aware of a fatal accident that occurred on Pacific Coast Highway yesterday, October 17, 2023. Following initial reports from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the University has reason to believe the four individuals were Seaver College Students," a statement from Pepperdine read on Wednesday. Seaver College is the university's liberal arts institution.
"As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community," the statement continued. "The University will provide updates as we receive additional information."
Authorities said Bohm was driving westbound when he lost control of his four-door sedan along a dangerous stretch of road known to locals as "Dead Man's Curve" and hit three parked vehicles.
"Subsequently, those vehicles hit four female adults standing on the side of the roadway near the parked vehicles," Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff's Capt. Jennifer Seetoo said. "The four females were pronounced dead at the scene."
Two other victims were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but online records viewed by RadarOnline.com show he was released from custody around 7:20 AM on Wednesday.
Authorities said that a DUI investigation was conducted but that is ongoing.
As for whether the driver was racing, officials revealed they were not aware of another vehicle involved at this time, noting they were unsure whether speeding was a factor. The speed limit in that particular area is 45 mph.
According to locals, there may have been a Pepperdine University fraternity party nearby on the night of the tragic crash.
Pepperdine University President Jim Gash said they will pay tribute to the students while offering prayers to the families of the victims and those who knew them.
"In the days ahead, we will come together in meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the lives of the remarkable individuals lost to this unthinkable tragedy. We will harness the strength found in the bonds of friendship and the community that unites us."