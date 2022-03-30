'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Apple Watts Still 'Fighting For Her Life' After Undergoing Successful Neck Surgery Following Car Crash

Fans are praying for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Apple Watts to make a full recovery after undergoing successful surgery on her neck Tuesday night.

The former VH1 star is "still fighting for her life" and has not yet been able to verbally communicate or open her eyes, according to reports, following a horrific car crash with a diesel truck that left her with multiple injuries including a broken spine, fractured skull, and broken arm. She is reportedly still on oxygen although it's stated that she can breathe on her own.