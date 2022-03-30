'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Apple Watts Still 'Fighting For Her Life' After Undergoing Successful Neck Surgery Following Car Crash
Fans are praying for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Apple Watts to make a full recovery after undergoing successful surgery on her neck Tuesday night.
The former VH1 star is "still fighting for her life" and has not yet been able to verbally communicate or open her eyes, according to reports, following a horrific car crash with a diesel truck that left her with multiple injuries including a broken spine, fractured skull, and broken arm. She is reportedly still on oxygen although it's stated that she can breathe on her own.
Watts’ sister confirmed the reality personality was ejected from the window of her Mercedes after colliding with a Ford F250 pickup truck, causing her car to flip multiple times in Baker, California. At the time of the crash, Watts was en route to Las Vegas from Los Angeles. She was later airlifted to a University Medical Center in Nevada to be treated for serious injuries.
An investigation is still underway, although preliminary reports indicate there is no suspicion of foul play or driving under the influence.
Watts became a fan favorite during seasons 5 and 6 of the popular reality show, showcasing her transition from working as an exotic dancer to a music artist as she overcame past hardships and chased after her career goals. In addition to being a reality star, she is also known for being a video vixen, having secured a role in Future’s music video for his single Wicked.
Since news broke of her accident, several cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise have spoken out and shared their hopes for Watts to make a full and speedy recovery.
"Omg Jesus send your mighty angels to cover her. I’m praying so hard for you sis," Masika Kalysha, for one, wrote via social media. "Sending my prayers to Apple. Love you sis and praying you pull [through] in Jesus Name Amen," Lyrica Anderson also commented while Yandy Smith, Hazel-E and Nikki Mudarris (a.k.a. Miss Nikki Baby) shared their prayers for Watts as fans wait for updates.