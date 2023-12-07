Kodak Black Arrested on Drug Charges Nearly 3 Years After Being Pardoned by Ex-President Donald Trump
Rapper Kodak Black has landed himself back in hot water with a fresh arrest for alleged possession of cocaine and evidence tampering in Broward County, RadarOnline.com can report.
The ZEZE hitmaker (real name: Bill K. Kapri) was also charged with probation violation and improper stopping/standing/parking of a vehicle, RadarOnline.com can confirm after viewing records from Broward County Jail where he was booked.
The rapper's $5,000 bond was posted, but he remains in jail as of now. A mugshot showed the chart-topping performer glaring into the camera with his signature face tattoos on display.
RadarOnline.com can confirm he was arrested at 3 a.m. this morning in Plantation, Florida.
An arrest affidavit stated the music artist's 2019 Bentley was parked with its tail lights on, blocking part of the road. Kodak was inside asleep.
Police reported the smell of burnt weed coming from the vehicle as well as weed residue in the console. They also spotted a styrofoam cup which reeked of alcohol.
While an officer went to run his driver's license information after having the Wake Up in the Sky rapper step out of the car, the cop witnessed white powder falling from Kodak.
The officer then noticed that his mouth was full of white powder, before handcuffing him and seeing "white rock-like substances" on the ground.
The substance was tested and later confirmed to be cocaine.
According to the arrest affidavit, Kodak's Bentley had visible passenger side bumper and door damage and may have been involved in a crash. His car was towed at the scene.
Just last year, Kapri was hit with charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was released on a $75k bond, on the condition he undergo regular drug testing.
Back in January 2021, former president Donald Trump famously commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons after Kodak served nearly half his sentence.
"He has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged," a statement from the press secretary read. "In addition to these efforts, he has paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas."
Trump had also granted a pardon to rapper Lil Wayne at the time.