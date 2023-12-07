Kodak Black Arrested on Drug Charges Nearly 3 Years After Being Pardoned by Ex-President Donald Trump

Rapper Kodak Black has landed himself back in hot water with a fresh arrest for alleged possession of cocaine and evidence tampering in Broward County, RadarOnline.com can report.

The ZEZE hitmaker (real name: Bill K. Kapri) was also charged with probation violation and improper stopping/standing/parking of a vehicle, RadarOnline.com can confirm after viewing records from Broward County Jail where he was booked.