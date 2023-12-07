'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Not Drinking at Jeff Lewis' Premiere Party Months After DUI Arrest
Shannon Beador is minding her Ps and Qs — even on one of her closest pal's biggest nights. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was not seen drinking alcohol at Jeff Lewis' season two premiere party of his Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Beador, 59, was never spotted with an alcoholic beverage in hand despite Lewis providing an open bar and three booze stations at his event, which took place at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood on Wednesday. An apparent alcohol-free Beador mixed and mingled with partygoers, including RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson — who RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed last week has not been invited to re-join the cast next season.
Other Bravo alums in attendance included Kelly Dodd, RHONY Kristen Taekman, and Mercedes Javid from Shahs of Sunset.
Beador appeared to be in good spirits and gave Lewis a shout-out on his big night by posting several photos from the event.
"Congratulations to my friend @jljefflewis on his second season of #hollywoodhouselift on @amazonfreevee So much fun celebrating with you!!!" she wrote on Instagram.
She recently revealed that she got rid of all the toxins in her life after being arrested for DUI and hit-and-run in September. One of those toxins was her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.
Beador broke her silence on Janssen's new relationship with her rumored RHOC costar Alexis Bellino.
Admitting she was "confused," Beador told E! News she didn't “know how to process” the news. "How many Orange County Housewives have there been?” she quipped. “Is that your dating pool?”
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Janssen had been actively pursuing Bellino, with sources telling us he was "interested" in dating her.
They confirmed their romance to PEOPLE this week.
We also revealed that Bellino had a meeting with Bravo to discuss her possible return to RHOC last Friday. Insiders said at the moment, there's nothing to share on that.
RadarOnline.com is also told that while Gunvalson is still being considered for season 17, Bravo's "core cast" that includes Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, and Beador are in.
Sources spilled that even if Bellino joins the cast, Beador will return.
"I think she has enough allies on that show," one insider said to RadarOnline.com, revealing that she won't quit or cause a stink with producers.