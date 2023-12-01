Vicki Gunvalson Still Being Considered for 'RHOC' Season 18 Cast, Hasn't Been Given Contract
There's still a chance Vicki Gunvalson will return as a housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 18. A well-placed source told RadarOnline.com that the OG of the OC has not been presented with a contract, but her name is in the running.
We can confirm that Bravo has secured its Season 18 "core cast," which includes Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Heather Dubrow.
RadarOnline.com is also told that Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson have not been given contracts, with an insider sharing that they are "still being considered." While Vicki, Gina, and Emily aren't shoo-ins, several sources told us that Bravo approached Alexis Bellino about joining the Season 18 cast, and she has an important meeting about her possible comeback tomorrow.
RHOC already lost one cast member, with Taylor Armstrong revealing on Wednesday that she's not returning.
Vicki, who had been on RHOC since the beginning, was not asked back after Season 15. She appeared in several episodes last season with her Tres Amigas (Tamra and Shannon). Sources connected to Vicki told us that she's "down" about not being given a contract for the upcoming season — but we can reveal that her fight isn't over yet.
Fans assumed Vicki was a shoo-in, especially after she won the first-ever "Wifetime" Achievement Award at BravoCon this month.
Bellino left RHOC after Season 8 — and if she returns, her plotline will already be written for her. She sparked a firestorm when she was linked to Beador's ex, John Janssen. The two looked cozy in a booth with friends inside a Newport Beach restaurant, marking the first time they were seen together.
They were spotted again this week. @Bravosandcocktails posted a photo seemingly showing Bellino and Janssen on a date.
Sources connected to Beador told RadarOnline.com that Shannon "would be furious" if Bellino and Janssen start dating — which would make for a juicy storyline for Season 18. While Bellino's rep tried to play her encounter with Janssen off by stating they were "quickly becoming friends," several Newport insiders revealed to RadarOnline.com that John is "interested" in Alexis and has been calling and texting her.
Despite the drama, sources said Beador won't quit RHOC or create a fuss if Bellino joins the cast.
"I think she has enough allies on that show," one insider said to RadarOnline.com, teasing, "Especially if they bring Vicki back."