Vicki Gunvalson Still Being Considered for 'RHOC' Season 18 Cast, Hasn't Been Given Contract

There's still a chance Vicki Gunvalson will return as a housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 18. A well-placed source told RadarOnline.com that the OG of the OC has not been presented with a contract, but her name is in the running.

We can confirm that Bravo has secured its Season 18 "core cast," which includes Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Heather Dubrow.