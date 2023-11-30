'RHOC' Stars Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson in Limbo for Season 18, Contracts Still Being Decided
While Alexis Bellino is in talks to secure her comeback role on Real Housewives of Orange County, RadarOnline.com is told that two Season 17 cast members are still waiting for their contracts.
Insiders close to production told this outlet that Gina Kirschenheiter and her Emily Simpson aren't shoo-ins for Season 18 and are "still being considered."
Well-placed sources confirmed that Bravo has already secured its "core cast" of RHOC for next season — and Gina and Emily don't fall in the category despite being part of the franchise since 2018. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Heather Dubrow will return for Season 18.
Newbie Taylor Armstrong already revealed she won't be coming back after just one season of her franchise hop, but she might not be the only one. Besides Gina and Emily, RadarOnline.com can also reveal that fellow newcomer Jennifer Pedranti is in limbo, too.
We broke the story — Bellino has not been given a physical contract but has an important meeting about the decision tomorrow. Several insiders revealed Bellino "doesn't know if she wants" to return, with one saying that she's weighing the pros and cons of being back on the highly successful reality television show.
Bellino's storyline would already be written. She's recently been linked to Beador's ex, John Janssen.
Dating rumors began to swirl after Bellino and Janssen were spotted getting close in a booth at a Newport restaurant weeks ago. They were also photographed on what appeared to be a date earlier this week.
Sources told us exclusively that Beador "would be furious" if Bellino and Janssen become a couple — which would make for a juicy storyline next season. While Bellino's rep tried to play her encounter with Janssen off by stating they were "quickly becoming friends," several Newport insiders revealed to RadarOnline.com that John is "interested" in Alexis and has been calling and texting her.
Interestingly enough, Beador's frenemy Tamra Judge recently spilled that she hoped Bellino would return to the franchise. Tamra also disclosed to Access that she has been on the outs with Beador for about a week, revealing they got into a heated argument around Thanksgiving time.