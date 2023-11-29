Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Taylor Armstrong
Exclusive Details

She's OUT: Taylor Armstrong Won't Return to 'RHOC' for Season 18

taylor armstrong
Source: Bravo

Taylor Armstrong won't be back for 'RHOC.'

By:

Nov. 29 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Armstrong is out. The Real Housewives of Orange County star won't be back — just one season after swapping franchises, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Armstrong only joined the RHOC cast this past season after spending her Bravo career on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with the 90210 ladies.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor armstrong
Source: Bravo

She revealed the news on Wednesday in a farewell post.

She confirmed the news on Wednesday.

"Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life," Armstrong wrote on Instagram. "I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18.'

The reality star concluded her farewell by joking, "P.S. Adding season 17 to my IMDb."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor armstrong
Source: MEGA

Taylor switched franchises after leaving 'RHOBH' years ago.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo and Armstrong for comment.

Just last week, sources close to the network told this outlet that no decision on the season 18 cast had been made amid rumors that ex-RHOC star Alexis Bellino would be making her comeback.

Article continues below advertisement

"We are still aways away," an insider shared when asked about RHOC's cast choices next season. There have also been whispers that the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvlason, will return.

Our Newport sources say they've heard that Bravo is interested in Bellino for season 18; however, her rep has not responded to our inquiries.

MORE ON:
Taylor Armstrong
shannon beador wont quit rhoc alexis bellino returns season
Source: MEGA

Rumor has it that Alexis Bellino might make a comeback — after being linked to Shannon Beador's ex.

Article continues below advertisement

With Armstrong out, that leaves an open orange for someone else. Bellino was recently linked to RHOC star Shannon Beador's ex, John Janssen — which would make for an interesting season.

While sources spilled that Beador "would be furious" if Bellino and Janssen become a couple, we're told Shannon won't quit or cause a scene with production if Alexis joins the cast. RadarOnline.com is told that Beador "has enough allies" on the show who will have her back against Bellino.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

alexis bellino john janssen
Source: @OCRICKY1010/INSTAGRAM

John is "interested" in Alexis, with sources saying he's been "calling and texting" her.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexis and John sparked dating speculation after they were spotted getting close in a booth at The Quiet Woman — which sources told RadarOnline.com was the same restaurant he was at before Beador's DUI arrest in September.

While Bellino's rep tried to play her encounter with Janssen off by stating they were "quickly becoming friends," this outlet was told by several Newport insiders that John is "interested" in Alexis and has been calling and texting her.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.