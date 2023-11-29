She's OUT: Taylor Armstrong Won't Return to 'RHOC' for Season 18
Taylor Armstrong is out. The Real Housewives of Orange County star won't be back — just one season after swapping franchises, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Armstrong only joined the RHOC cast this past season after spending her Bravo career on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with the 90210 ladies.
She confirmed the news on Wednesday.
"Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life," Armstrong wrote on Instagram. "I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18.'
The reality star concluded her farewell by joking, "P.S. Adding season 17 to my IMDb."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo and Armstrong for comment.
Just last week, sources close to the network told this outlet that no decision on the season 18 cast had been made amid rumors that ex-RHOC star Alexis Bellino would be making her comeback.
"We are still aways away," an insider shared when asked about RHOC's cast choices next season. There have also been whispers that the OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvlason, will return.
Our Newport sources say they've heard that Bravo is interested in Bellino for season 18; however, her rep has not responded to our inquiries.
With Armstrong out, that leaves an open orange for someone else. Bellino was recently linked to RHOC star Shannon Beador's ex, John Janssen — which would make for an interesting season.
While sources spilled that Beador "would be furious" if Bellino and Janssen become a couple, we're told Shannon won't quit or cause a scene with production if Alexis joins the cast. RadarOnline.com is told that Beador "has enough allies" on the show who will have her back against Bellino.
Alexis and John sparked dating speculation after they were spotted getting close in a booth at The Quiet Woman — which sources told RadarOnline.com was the same restaurant he was at before Beador's DUI arrest in September.
While Bellino's rep tried to play her encounter with Janssen off by stating they were "quickly becoming friends," this outlet was told by several Newport insiders that John is "interested" in Alexis and has been calling and texting her.