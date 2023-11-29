'I Love It': Fox News Co-hosts Celebrate After Christmas Tree Topples Over at White House — 'Perfectly Sums Up Biden’s Presidency'
A panel of Fox News stars celebrated after a Christmas tree toppled over at the White House this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. The co-hosts compared the incident to Joe Biden’s presidency.
In a startling development to come as Biden, 81, struggles to secure next year’s 2024 election, a 40-foot Christmas tree reportedly toppled over at the White House on Tuesday night.
According to the National Park Service, the tree fell over because of “strong winds” and a “snapped cable.” It was quickly picked up and put back into place.
“After assessing the tree’s condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright,” National Park Service spokesperson Jasmine Shanti confirmed shortly after the tree fell over onto the White House lawn.
Meanwhile, Fox News co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones dedicated a large segment of Tuesday’s Fox & Friends program to the White House Christmas tree before comparing the incident to President Biden’s administration.
“I love it. I love it,” Jones remarked. “It’s a perfect explanation of what’s happened in the country.”
“I mean, we’re just falling over,” he continued. “Gas prices, inflation, when you go to the grocery store, crime, you got races just marching in the middle of the street.”
The Fox & Friends co-hosts also shared a tweet by GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan about the incident. Like Jones, Jordan used the Christmas tree toppling over at the White House as a metaphor for Biden’s presidency.
“National Christmas tree falls down perfectly summing up Joe Biden’s presidency,” the failed House Speaker nominee quipped.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the downed Christmas tree at the White House – and the Fox News stars’ delight over the incident – came hours after President Biden was criticized for his economic policy this holiday season.
The president came under fire on Monday after he claimed that airfare, food, and gas prices were all down this Thanksgiving.
“Together we made progress,” Biden said this week. “You know, from turkey to air travel to a tank of gas, costs went down.”
“In fact, as a share of earnings, this Thanksgiving dinner was the fourth cheapest ever on record,” he continued. “We know that prices are still too high for too many things, that times are still too tough for too many families.”
“But we've made progress,” the president concluded.
GOP politicians were quick to confront President Biden over his economic claims, and the Republican National Committee argued that airfare, gas, and food prices were all up compared to Donald Trump’s presidency.
“FACT: Since Biden took office, airfare is up 21%, Thanksgiving dinner was up 25%, and gas prices are $0.86/gallon higher,” the RNC tweeted.
“No matter how the White House spins it, Joe Biden's out-of-control spending & mismanagement of our nation's finances has increased prices by more than 17%,” GOP House Rep. Ben Cline added.
“The cost of ‘Bidenomics’ just keeps adding up for working families.”