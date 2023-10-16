'Why Would You Be Against Rep. Jim Jordan?': Hannity Team's Email to Republicans Raises Questions

Jordan seemingly needs to garner more support from his own party to achieve a 217-vote House majority, and one member said that Hannity's show has "gotten involved in the efforts."

The names were redacted in an email reported on by Axios' Capitol Hill reporter Juliegrace Brufke. "Sources tell Hannity that rep xxxx is not supporting Rep Jim Jordan for Speaker. Can you please let me know if this is accurate?" the purported email read.

"And, if true, Hannity would like to know why during a war breaking out between Israel and Hamas, with the war in Ukraine, with the wide open borders, with a budget that's unfinished why would Rep xxxx be against Rep Jim Jordan for speaker? Please let us know when Rep xxxx plans on opening The People's House so work can be done."