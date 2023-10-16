'Why Would You Be Against Rep. Jim Jordan?': Hannity Team's Email to Republicans Raises Questions
A member of Fox host Sean Hannity's team has been reaching out to GOP lawmakers to ask them directly why they are not supporting Ohio Republican Jim Jordan for the House Speaker role, claimed one insider with knowledge of the current situation.
RadarOnline.com has learned that someone from Hannity's news program reportedly sent inquiries asking lawmakers why they have yet to show their support for Jordan following his nomination for the candidacy after Kevin McCarthy was ousted.
Jordan seemingly needs to garner more support from his own party to achieve a 217-vote House majority, and one member said that Hannity's show has "gotten involved in the efforts."
The names were redacted in an email reported on by Axios' Capitol Hill reporter Juliegrace Brufke. "Sources tell Hannity that rep xxxx is not supporting Rep Jim Jordan for Speaker. Can you please let me know if this is accurate?" the purported email read.
"And, if true, Hannity would like to know why during a war breaking out between Israel and Hamas, with the war in Ukraine, with the wide open borders, with a budget that's unfinished why would Rep xxxx be against Rep Jim Jordan for speaker? Please let us know when Rep xxxx plans on opening The People's House so work can be done."
"Lastly, are there any conditions Rep xxxx will work with Democrats on the process of electing a new speaker?" the email concluded with a deadline of today for a response.
One insider denied Hannity was attempting to influence lawmakers. A source with knowledge of the discussions characterized the Hannity producer’s intentions as wanting to get the members on the record since votes are done in conference which is anonymous versus a vote on the floor which is made public.
Democratic strategist Tim Hogan was among the critics who raised questions, posting, "Is this a campaign finance violation regarding every member they called? Could it even be crime for Hannity if he failed to register as a lobbyist?"
Former Illinois GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger also questioned, "But why is Hannity actively taking a side @FoxNews?"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Hannity for comment.
Amid the outcry over the alleged email, Jordan pledged to unite Republicans in a passionate letter written to the House GOP ahead of the speaker election. "The country and our conference cannot afford us attacking each other right now," the House Judiciary Committee Chairman wrote. "It is time we unite to get back to work on behalf of the American people."
McCarthy's historic ousting happened after The House voted 216 to 210 to remove the California Republican from his position on the heels of Rep. Matt Gaetz taking action to force a vote on a motion to vacate the office of the speaker.
"We've discussed frustrations about the treatment of Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise and the events of the past month," noted Jordan. "You've been honest and open, and I appreciate the candid conversations. In these conversations, we've also discussed your thoughts on how we can best move forward. And we must move forward."