Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > George Santos

George Santos Labels Ohio Republican Max Miller a 'Woman Beater' After Being Called a 'Crook'

george santos calls ohio republican max miller a woman beater in congress
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 30 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Max Miller, a Republican Representative from Ohio, publicly criticized his colleague George Santos, a Republican Representative from New York, during a session in the House of Representatives, leading to a heated back and forth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Miller accused Santos of defrauding public donations, claiming he fell victim to Santos' alleged unethical actions. Miller also mentioned receiving an ethics complaint from the Federal Election Commission, which forced him to spend a significant amount of money on his defense.

george santos calls ohio republican max miller a woman beater in congress
Source: MEGA

George Santos was called a 'crook' on the Congress floor.

Article continues below advertisement

In a heated exchange, Miller directly addressed Santos, stating, "You are a crook!" However, Miller quickly corrected his behavior.

Miller promptly concluded his remarks, saying, "I know I should direct my comments to the chair. I yield back."

Afterward, Santos was allowed to respond. He requested to have Miller's words stricken from the record, alleging that they were inappropriate. The chair ruled that Santos' request was not timely and reminded all members to address their remarks to the chair.

george santos calls ohio republican max miller a woman beater in congress
Source: MEGA

George Santos is currently being investigated for fraud.

MORE ON:
George Santos
Article continues below advertisement

Santos then continued his response, commenting on the hypocrisy of the situation.

He pointed out that Miller himself had been accused of being a woman beater, referring to an incident in 2020 where Miller was accused of slapping his then-girlfriend and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Santos continued, “Mr. Speaker, the hypocrisy. As I mentioned, my colleague wants to come up here. Call me a crook. Same colleague who’s accused of being a woman beater. Are we are we really going to ignore the facts that we all have pasts and we all have the media coming out against us on a daily basis?”

Grisham subsequently ended her relationship with Miller.

george santos calls ohio republican max miller a woman beater in congress
Source: MEGA

Santos called Miller a 'woman beater.'

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, Santos has been accusing many of his Republican colleagues of engaging in illicit behavior. He argued that if he is expelled from Congress for his alleged illegal acts, then any of his colleagues could face similar consequences.

Santos currently faces 23 federal charges.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Source: Radar

A clip of the Congressional hearing was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users commented on the heated exchange between the two elected officials.

One user commented, "I don't have enough popcorn for this" and "Let them fight!"

Another user wrote, "Spill the tea, Mr Santos- spill the tea!! How can they call you a “crook” when the defacto leader of the Republican Party has 4 indictments & over 90 criminal counts, is a convicted rapist & stole top secret nuclear intelligence, etc etc?"

Many in the comments also brought up a congressman in the background who looked like he was struggling to hold in his laughter when Santos fired back at Miller.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.