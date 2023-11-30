George Santos Labels Ohio Republican Max Miller a 'Woman Beater' After Being Called a 'Crook'
Max Miller, a Republican Representative from Ohio, publicly criticized his colleague George Santos, a Republican Representative from New York, during a session in the House of Representatives, leading to a heated back and forth, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Miller accused Santos of defrauding public donations, claiming he fell victim to Santos' alleged unethical actions. Miller also mentioned receiving an ethics complaint from the Federal Election Commission, which forced him to spend a significant amount of money on his defense.
In a heated exchange, Miller directly addressed Santos, stating, "You are a crook!" However, Miller quickly corrected his behavior.
Miller promptly concluded his remarks, saying, "I know I should direct my comments to the chair. I yield back."
Afterward, Santos was allowed to respond. He requested to have Miller's words stricken from the record, alleging that they were inappropriate. The chair ruled that Santos' request was not timely and reminded all members to address their remarks to the chair.
- 'You Should Be Embarrassed': Mitt Romney Confronts George Santos During Tense Exchange Before President Biden's SOTU Address
- 'We Do Stupid Things In Life': GOP Rep.-Elect George Santos ADMITS TO LYING About Resume On Midterm Campaign Trail
- 'You Are Human Scum!': George Santos Explodes on Jewish-American During Confrontation Over Israeli Response to Hamas Attacks
Santos then continued his response, commenting on the hypocrisy of the situation.
He pointed out that Miller himself had been accused of being a woman beater, referring to an incident in 2020 where Miller was accused of slapping his then-girlfriend and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Santos continued, “Mr. Speaker, the hypocrisy. As I mentioned, my colleague wants to come up here. Call me a crook. Same colleague who’s accused of being a woman beater. Are we are we really going to ignore the facts that we all have pasts and we all have the media coming out against us on a daily basis?”
Grisham subsequently ended her relationship with Miller.
Recently, Santos has been accusing many of his Republican colleagues of engaging in illicit behavior. He argued that if he is expelled from Congress for his alleged illegal acts, then any of his colleagues could face similar consequences.
Santos currently faces 23 federal charges.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A clip of the Congressional hearing was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users commented on the heated exchange between the two elected officials.
One user commented, "I don't have enough popcorn for this" and "Let them fight!"
Another user wrote, "Spill the tea, Mr Santos- spill the tea!! How can they call you a “crook” when the defacto leader of the Republican Party has 4 indictments & over 90 criminal counts, is a convicted rapist & stole top secret nuclear intelligence, etc etc?"
Many in the comments also brought up a congressman in the background who looked like he was struggling to hold in his laughter when Santos fired back at Miller.