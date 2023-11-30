George Santos Labels Ohio Republican Max Miller a 'Woman Beater' After Being Called a 'Crook'

Santos then continued his response, commenting on the hypocrisy of the situation.

He pointed out that Miller himself had been accused of being a woman beater, referring to an incident in 2020 where Miller was accused of slapping his then-girlfriend and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Santos continued, “Mr. Speaker, the hypocrisy. As I mentioned, my colleague wants to come up here. Call me a crook. Same colleague who’s accused of being a woman beater. Are we are we really going to ignore the facts that we all have pasts and we all have the media coming out against us on a daily basis?”

Grisham subsequently ended her relationship with Miller.