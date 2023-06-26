'Need Better People Around': Kodak Black Fans Concerned Over Rapper's Well-Being After Troubling Instagram Live

Last week, it was revealed the Super Gremlin rapper is facing another arrest in South Florida after allegedly not showing up for a drug test that was a condition of his bail.

Yak is out on bond after being arrested in 2022 for drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance after cops found him with more than 30 Oxycodone pills.

He was released on a $75,000 bond with the condition of regular drug tests, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last year, but skipped out on a test schedule for June 9, according to a warrant issued last week by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.