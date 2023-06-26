'Need Better People Around': Kodak Black Fans Concerned Over Rapper's Well-Being After Troubling Instagram Live
A concerning video of Kodak Black rambling and looking disheveled is circulating online, leading fans to fear for the rapper's overall well-being, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The clip emerged from his Instagram Live on Sunday, showing Kodak sitting in a dark room shirtless as someone filmed him from above while he segued from different topics.
Kodak's stiff hand and body movements were also brought to attention by those who viewed the clip. More than 12,000 people were watching at the time of recording.
"So much talent I hope he doesn't crash out," one social media user tweeted. "Bro need better people round em. Shouldn't be recording dude like that," a second posted.
"He don't got no real homies cause ain't no way I'll let my dawg tweak out like this," a third echoed while a fourth said that people were jumping to conclusions. "Kodak black so misunderstood is crazy he hop on Instagram Live talking about his life and stuff everybody saying he on drug[s] or he sold his soul and s--- y'all tripping."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Kodak Black for comment.
Last week, it was revealed the Super Gremlin rapper is facing another arrest in South Florida after allegedly not showing up for a drug test that was a condition of his bail.
Yak is out on bond after being arrested in 2022 for drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance after cops found him with more than 30 Oxycodone pills.
He was released on a $75,000 bond with the condition of regular drug tests, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned last year, but skipped out on a test schedule for June 9, according to a warrant issued last week by the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
Kodak made headlines again in May for his acting debut in The Don, a film he wrote, directed and stars in as a mob boss.
He also recently dropped a new album, Pistolz & Pearlz, and expressed appreciation to his featured artists as well as producers for their contributions.
"THANX to EVERYONE THAT'S BEEN ON THIS JOURNEY WITH ME LUVIN & THUGGIN ! I COULDN'T FIND PEACE WITHOUT ALL THE VIOLENCE @atlanticrecords It's Been Well !!! Nothing But Gratitude & The Utmost Respect."