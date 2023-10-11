Lauren Boebert Caught Sharing Passionate Kiss With Ex-Husband Jayson Hours After Finalizing Their Divorce
Controversial Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and ex-husband Jayson celebrated finalizing their divorce with a passionate embrace and lunch with their 6-month-old grandson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former spouses were spotted by Daily Mail passionately kissing each other outside of the Mesa County Courthouse in Grand Junction, where they had just agreed to spousal and child support terms that Jayson would be responsible for.
While it was an unusual sight for two people who had just finalized their divorce, it appeared there was no love lost between Lauren and Jayson, who had been married for the previous 18 years.
Jayson, who reportedly earns $500,000 a year, is responsible for monthly child and spousal support payments paid to the congresswoman.
After they kissed, the ex-spouses got into Lauren's black Honda SUV, though the pair arrived at the courthouse separately.
At their Walmart pitstop, Lauren was seen squatting on the pavement as she puffed on a cigarette.
She kissed her ex-husband once again before they climbed back into Lauren's car and went to lunch at a local restaurant, Warehouse 2565, which branded itself as "the perfect destination" for "date night."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- Rep. Lauren Boebert Finalizes Divorce From Ex-Husband Jayson, Will Not Be Changing Name
- Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Demands Child and Spousal Support From Estranged Husband In Messy Divorce
- Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Files For Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage, Heartbroken Husband Was 'Extremely Angry' Upon Being Served
After the couple had been inside the restaurant with their grandson for some time, Jayson emerged holding the tot in his arms. Jayson proceeded to get behind the wheel of Lauren's car while she jumped in the passenger seat.
The former couple then made their way back to Walmart to do some shopping. They picked up Pampers, Café Bustelo coffee, a baby bouncer, and some toys, before heading back to the courthouse where Jayson's truck was parked.
Their time together wasn't over just yet, though.
The duo appeared to be intent on savoring all their time together, even as they made their way back to the Mesa County building.
After they loaded all their Walmart purchases into his vehicle, they took another cigarette break. The couple lingered as they puffed on their smokes before they braced once again.
Jayson took his ex-wife into his arms, pulled her close to her chest and planted a passionate kiss on her lips while his hands were on her backside. Lauren appeared to wipe tears from her eyes as the former couple pulled away.
The former flames left in their own cars. Lauren caught a flight to Washington D.C., where a closed-door meeting to discuss a new House Speaker was set to take place the next day.