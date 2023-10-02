Watchdog Group Accuses Rep. Lauren Boebert Of Using Her Office To Sic Feds On Political Foe

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert used her political clout to allegedly “harass” and intimidate the leader of the political watchdog group that wants her out booted from Congress, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The MAGA-loving Boebert allegedly used her congressional office to initiate a 2022 Federal Election Commission (FEC) campaign finance investigation of American Muckrakers and its leader David B. Wheeler, bombshell federal court documents revealed.

The FEC investigation, which was eventually dropped, is being used by Wheeler in his defamation lawsuit accusing the embattled firebrand of smearing the group for revealing she allegedly had two abortions and once plied her body as an escort on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.