Watchdog Group Accuses Rep. Lauren Boebert Of Using Her Office To Sic Feds On Political Foe
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert used her political clout to allegedly “harass” and intimidate the leader of the political watchdog group that wants her out booted from Congress, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The MAGA-loving Boebert allegedly used her congressional office to initiate a 2022 Federal Election Commission (FEC) campaign finance investigation of American Muckrakers and its leader David B. Wheeler, bombshell federal court documents revealed.
The FEC investigation, which was eventually dropped, is being used by Wheeler in his defamation lawsuit accusing the embattled firebrand of smearing the group for revealing she allegedly had two abortions and once plied her body as an escort on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.
“I later discovered that the complaint had been initiated by Defendant Boebert by her Congressional staff and attorney,” Wheeler stated in court documents in response to the pol's motion to dismiss the case.
The FEC complaint was designed “to harass the plaintiff.”
“Defendant also sought to commandeer the authority of the FEC to inflict reputational and economic damages against Plaintiffs by initiating an action that was eventually dismissed, but publicly disclosed to cause further reputational damage to Plaintiffs,” the documents stated.
“Rep. Boebert’s concerted, malicious and intentional attacks on Plaintiffs’ profession and business had as its goal the use of power to thwart Plaintiffs’ exercise of First Amendment rights to free speech and participation in government.”
Wheeler filed his lawsuit in June, charging Boebert went on a slash and burn campaign to publicly discredit him after he accused her of being “a paid escort, had twice aborted pregnancies and had used illegal drugs including methamphetamine."
In court documents seeking to get the case tossed, Boebert denied all of Wheeler’s allegations and famously declared she has "never been a drug addict or a stripper” with a right to defend her reputation.
- Lauren Boebert Accused of Perjury in Bombshell Lawsuit, Faces Being Deposed Over Stripper Claim
- Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Scolded for Her Lack of 'Decorum' After Insulting a House Committee Witness
- Lauren Boebert Spars With Marjorie Taylor Greene After Being Called a 'Little B----' on House Floor: 'I'm Not in Middle School'
Boebert, who recently publicly apologized for vaping inside a Denver theater where she was caught red-handed on surveillance video allegedly groping her hunky date before getting tossed out, also claimed the lawsuit is designed to foil her reelection for a third term.
But Wheeler's legal team scoffed at that excuse and charged there is “no absolute immunity from defamation liability provided candidates during an election campaign under Colorado law."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Wheeler also charged Boebert's media campaign badmouthing caused donations to the North Carolina-based group to plummet 92 percent especially after she threatened to file lawsuits against American Muckrakers' donors.
“American Muckrakers suffered a 92 percent decrease in revenue after defendant’s defamation and threats of litigation,” the court document showed. “Defendants threats to sue donors are without precedent in my 40 years in politics; never before have I witnessed donors to nonprofits threatened with legal action for supporting a cause with their donations.”