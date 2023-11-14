Your tip
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Claims Defamation Lawsuit is ‘Strategic Litigation’ Designed to Derail Reelection Bid

lauren boebert wants defamation lawsuit dropped
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is again asking a federal court judge to toss out a defamation lawsuit by a pollical watchdog group claiming the legal action is designed to derail her reelection bid, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Boebert is facing a stiff challenge within her Republican party during the primaries and charges that David Wheeler, the head of American Muckrakers, waited until the 2023 election cycle to file the lawsuit based on statements she made a year earlier.

“Plaintiffs’ proposals to erase key contextual statements reveal the true intent here, to maintain this suit as long as they can to harm Rep. Boebert through strategic litigation to silence political debate,” said the motion to dismiss filed on November 9, 2023. “Further, Plaintiffs have known about Rep. Boebert’s alleged abuse of process since June 2022, and have sat on those allegations until this point.”

lauren boebert wants defamation lawsuit dropped
Source: MEGA

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert seeks to have a defamation lawsuit tossed out of federal court.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wheeler filed the lawsuit in June, charging the MAGA-loving Boebert badmouthed him on national television after his group claimed she had two abortions, smoked methamphetamine, and once worked as an escort on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.

Boebert sought to dismiss the case by claiming she had a right to publicly defend herself against the scandalous allegations she has vehemently denied. Last month, Colorado Judge Kathryn A. Starnella rejected the motion, offering Wheeler’s lawyer a chance to file an amended complaint.

Boebert called the new lawsuit a “crude political campaign” to “silence her political speech” and accused American Muckrakers of being funded by “far-left Democrat donors and run by two leftwing political operatives.”

lauren boebert wants defamation lawsuit dropped
Source: MEGA

Boebert claims the lawsuit is specifically designed to interfere with her re-election bid.

Boebert argued the lawsuit was blatantly flawed because she had a right to publicly strike back in the rough-and-tumble political arena where allegations and crossclaims are part of the natural landscape of any campaign.

She claimed the lawsuit was an attempt by Wheeler to “suppress political activity and debate.”

The lawsuit could not have come at a worse time for the gun-toting 36-year-old firebrand who recently finalized her divorce from her longtime husband and was tossed from a Denver theater for vaping and allegedly groping her male companion.

lauren boebert wants defamation lawsuit dropped
Source: MEGA

Boebert faces a uphill battle in the primaries against a heavily endorsed Republican challenger.

Boebert faces an uphill primary fight against her Republican challenger Jeff Hurd, who has already picked up several key endorsements from four county commissioners in her western Colorado congressional district, according to Coloradopolitics.com.

Last month, GOP Governor Bill Owens slammed the door in Boebert’s face when he declared: "Jeff is a man of character. He is a hardworking, smart and sincere leader who will deliver for the district.”

Even if Boebert survives the primary, her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch has amassed a $7.7 million war chest compared to Boebert’s paltry $2.4 million. His campaign slogan is “Stop the circus.”

david wheeler
Source: David Wheeler

David Wheeler, the head American Muckrakers, filed the lawsuit claiming Boebert allegedly defamed him on national television.

