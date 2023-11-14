Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Claims Defamation Lawsuit is ‘Strategic Litigation’ Designed to Derail Reelection Bid

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wheeler filed the lawsuit in June, charging the MAGA-loving Boebert badmouthed him on national television after his group claimed she had two abortions, smoked methamphetamine, and once worked as an escort on the website SugarDaddyMeet.com.

Boebert sought to dismiss the case by claiming she had a right to publicly defend herself against the scandalous allegations she has vehemently denied. Last month, Colorado Judge Kathryn A. Starnella rejected the motion, offering Wheeler’s lawyer a chance to file an amended complaint.

Boebert called the new lawsuit a “crude political campaign” to “silence her political speech” and accused American Muckrakers of being funded by “far-left Democrat donors and run by two leftwing political operatives.”