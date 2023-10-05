Come and Get it: Selena Gomez's Dating History Explained in 12 Clicks

Taylor Lautner, who also dated Swift, shared a brief romance with the former Disney Channel star in 2009.

That year, Gomez told Seventeen that she kept bumping with Lautner until they felt the spark.

"We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me," she shared. "So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us."