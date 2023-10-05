Your tip
Come and Get it: Selena Gomez's Dating History Explained in 12 Clicks

selena gomezs dating history
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 4 2023, Published 8:30 p.m. ET

Nick Jonas

nick jonas
Source: MEGA

The Jonas Brothers member shares one daughter with wife Priyanka Chopra.

Selena Gomez started dating Nick Jonas amid her alleged feud with Miley Cyrus, who also dated the Jonas Brothers member. Their relationship also led her to meet her celebrity best friend, Taylor Swift, as they had a double date with the Lover singer and her then-boyfriend, Joe Jonas.

"That, to me, was like puppy love, you know," Gomez told Capital FM in 2015. "It was very sweet."

Taylor Lautner

taylor lautner
Source: MEGA

Taylor Lautner married his wife, Taylor Dome, in 2022.

Taylor Lautner, who also dated Swift, shared a brief romance with the former Disney Channel star in 2009.

That year, Gomez told Seventeen that she kept bumping with Lautner until they felt the spark.

"We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me," she shared. "So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us."

Justin Bieber

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber had an on-again, off-again relationship with Selena Gomez before marrying Hailey Bieber.

Among Gomez's ex-boyfriends and rumored romances, her relationship with Justin Bieber created the most buzz.

The former couple went through an on-again, off-again relationship after starting as friends. They made their relationship red carpet official at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar Party before calling it quits in 2012.

They got back together again in April 2013 but called it quits for good in late 2014 when the Ghost singer moved on with his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.

Despite their breakup, the trio still appears in the headlines as fans continue to ship Gomez and Bieber. She also dropped her album, Rare, in 2020, which included songs about their breakup, like Lose You to Love Me.

Orlando Bloom

orlando bloom
Source: MEGA

'The Lord of the Rings' actor and Katy Perry have two children: Daisy Dove and Flynn.

During one of her breakups with Bieber, Gomez was linked to Orlando Bloom after they spent time together in Los Angeles. Rumors died after the Carnival Row actor's girlfriend, Katy Perry, addressed it online, calling it a "dumb conspiracy."

Zedd

zedd
Source: MEGA

He sparked dating rumors with Olivia Culpo.

Although Gomez and Zedd only dated for a few months, the Calm Down singer admitted that she adored the DJ "a lot" and "had a thing with him."

Years after their breakup, Zedd told Billboard that their relationship received intense spotlight from the media and public as people tried hacking his friends' phones and reporters calling his parents all the time.

"I was pissed, [though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into," he said. "She is one of the most talked-about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life."

Niall Horan

niall horan
Source: MEGA

The former One Direction member has been dating Amelia Woolley since 2020.

Gomez did not end 2015 without a romance as she sparked dating rumors with Niall Horan after they were seen kissing at Jenna Dewan's 35th birthday party.

Despite that, the Who Says singer continuously insisted that they were never a thing to begin with.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Samuel Krost

samuel krost
Source: MEGA

The fashion executive flaunts his girlfriend, Esther Shemia, on his Instagram page.

Gigi Hadid's close friend Samuel Krost appeared in headlines after they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles. Fans suggested that the fashion mogul looked like Bieber, and they supported their relationship until the buzz vanished a few months later.

Charlie Puth

charlie puth
Source: MEGA

He recently got engaged to his best friend and girlfriend, Brooke Sansone.

Charlie Puth and Gomez worked together on his hit track, We Don't Talk Anymore. A source soon told Us Weekly that the Ice Cream singer was into him, though things were not serious yet.

After not speaking about their reported romance, Puth spoke to Billboard in February 2018 and said they had a short-lived but very impactful relationship.

"It really messed me up," he admitted. "I'm trying to put this the best way possible: It wasn't like I was the only person on her mind. And I think I knew that going in — what I was getting myself into."

The Weeknd

the weeknd
Source: MEGA

The Weeknd was romantically linked to Selena Gomez's pal, Simi Khadra.

In 2017, Gomez and The Weeknd shared a highly-publicized romance after the latter's recent split from Bella Hadid.

Although their relationship was also a target of criticism because of the Blinding Lights singer's previous romance, they bravely faced everything together and dated for almost a year.

The pair, unfortunately, called it quits because of the distance and their conflicting schedules.

Andrea Iervolino

andrea iervolino
Source: MEGA

Andrea Iervolino and Selena Gomez worked together in the film 'The Dubious Battle.'

After Gomez's split from Bieber for good, she was linked to Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. The rumored couple spent a holiday on a yacht in Positano, but neither ever commented on their real score.

Andrew Taggart

andrew taggart
Source: MEGA

He was spotted having PDA moments with Marianne Fonseca in May.

In January, Us Weekly confirmed that Gomez was dating The Chainsmokers singer Andrew Taggart.

"They aren't trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," the source said. "They are so affectionate and having a lot of fun together, Selena can hardly keep her hands off him."

However, the Who Says crooner seemingly shut down the rumors by posting an update online with the text, "#iamsingle."

Zayn Malik

zayn malik
Source: MEGA

Zayn Malik shares daughter Khai with his former flame, Gigi Hadid.

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that Gomez and Zayn Malik kissed in New York before entering a restaurant while holding hands.

"Most restaurant staff and restaurant-goers didn't notice them," the unnamed insider added. "It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

Meanwhile, other sources said the Pillow Talk singer was into Gomez and had always admired her.

The buzz did not appear again after the initial reports.

