Selena Flashes Secretive Smile As She Spots Ex-Boyfriend Justin After Church

Gomez dumped Bieber after she felt ‘smothered’ by their relationship, claimed source.

Selena Gomez flashed a stealthy smile as she spotted Justin Bieber leaving their regular church service this Wednesday night. The actress was being escorted by her pasture when she caught a glimpse of her alleged ex. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the bizarre photos.

Are Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 24, hiding something?

This Wednesday evening, the actress was pictured flashing a mysterious smile towards rumored ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber when she spotted him leaving their regular church service. 

The Beverly Hills pastor escorted Gomez to her car, but not before she caught a good look at Bieber, who was walking towards his own vehicle. 

As Radar exclusively reported, a source claimed Gomez felt “smothered” by Bieber after they rekindled their romance late last year.

“She could not deal with his constant questioning,” added the source.

While they were inseparable for weeks, and were even pictured looking lovey during a getaway in Jamaica, the insider claimed their relationship took a hard fall soon after. 

While Gomez — who went to rehab to battle her depression last month —has been looking happy and relaxed since their breakup, Bieber was recently spotted crying in his car! 

What do you think is really going on between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

