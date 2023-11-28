Ivanka Trump Ditches Daddy Donald on Thanksgiving After Testifying Against Him in NYC Fraud Trial
Ivanka Trump continued to distance herself from Donald Trump, ditching his lavish Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago to host her own celebration without her embattled father, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ivanka, 42, opted to stay home for the holiday with her closest friends and family, which didn't include Donald, 77, or her 53-year-old stepmom, Melania Trump.
The 45th President's oldest daughter hosted Thanksgiving at the newly renovated $24 million Miami mansion she shares with her husband, Jared Kushner. Ivanka spent the holiday surrounded by their three children — Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore — and pals like podcaster and computer science brainiac Lex Fridman, and far away from Daddy Donald.
Fridman was thrilled for the invite, spilling details about the festivities.
“I’m grateful to have spent Thanksgiving with [Ivanka, Jared] and family," he tweeted, revealing they watched a classic gangster movie to end the night.
“Especially epic was us watching Godfather. Greatest film of all time. Leave the gun take the cannoli,” Fridman continued, quoting one of the most iconic lines from the 1972 film.
Ivanka appeared to have just as much fun as Fridman.
“Spending Thanksgiving with you was as epic as that scene from The Godfather!” the former first daughter tweeted back.
Ivanka kept most of the festivities off social media — but she did share photos of her family of five taking a dip in the spa. She also showcased her impressive surfing skills on a FlowRider wave simulator... and the embarrassing moment she wiped out.
Ivanka and Donald's relationship was strained after she walked away from politics, announcing she wouldn't be helping her dad with his reelection campaign. Earlier this month, she also testified as a witness in the New York City fraud trial against her father — as did her brothers, Eric and Donald Jr.
While Ivanka didn't spend Thanksgiving with her father, she allegedly plans to reunite with Donald for Christmas, reported Page Six. Despite not having his once-favored daughter around, #45 gave his blessings and blasted his archenemy New York's Attorney General, Letitia “Peekaboo” James.
"Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a 'Psycho,' Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a 'tiny' Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the 'Bench' & tell him what to do; & Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY. Have no fear, however, we will WIN the Presidential Election of 2024, & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Donald's rant read.