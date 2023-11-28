Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Russia/Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine Spy Chief's Wife Hospitalized After Being Poisoned With Heavy Metals: Report

ukraine spy chiefs wife hospitalized for poisoning pp
Source: mega;Marianna Buanova/youtube

The wife of a Ukrainian spy chief has been poisoned, according to reports.

By:

Nov. 28 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The wife of a Ukrainian spy chief is being hospitalized after being poisoned with heavy metals, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Marianna Budanova is receiving treatment in a medical facility following a "prolonged deterioration of her health," Ukrainian outlet Babel reported on Tuesday. She is married to influential Commander Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, who heads the Ukrainian military intelligence agency GUR.

Article continues below advertisement
kyrylo budanov mega
Source: mega

Budanova is married to influential Commander Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

"Yes, I can confirm the information, unfortunately, it is true," GUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov shared in an update about her well-being with Reuters.

It's unknown whether she or her husband were the intended target and if Russia had any involvement. Budanov had previously shared with local media that his wife lives with him in his office.

Article continues below advertisement
marianna budanova youtube pic
Source: Marianna Buanova/youtube

She is receiving treatment in a medical facility following a "prolonged deterioration of her health."

According to reports, Budanova and "several other intelligence officers" had been poisoned.

"These substances are not used in any way in everyday life or military affairs," intelligence sources claimed, speculating it was administered through food. "Their presence may indicate a purposeful attempt to poison a specific person."

Other insiders said that she vented about feeling unwell before her hospitalization. "She is better now, she has passed the first stage of treatment. Since Budanov's wife is small with a small weight, it manifested itself faster in her."

Article continues below advertisement
kyrylo budanov
Source: mega

According to reports, Budanova and "several other intelligence officers" had been poisoned.

MORE ON:
Russia/Ukraine Conflict

According to Babel, an investigation remains underway.

Budanov, for his part, has survived several assassination attempts.

The development came months after Budanov said on Ukrainian YouTube channel Rizni Lyudi that Ukraine had "successfully targeted quite a few people" associated with Kremlin propaganda since the start of the war back in February 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
marianna budanova youtube
Source: Marianna Buanova/youtube

According to Babel, an investigation remains underway.

Budanova previously spoke out about the hardships of war and being the spouse of a highly prominent Ukrainian figure.

"On the evening of February 23 [2022], my husband told me that a full-scale invasion would begin at 5:00 am," she shared with Elle Ukraine in a past interview. "We got ready and went to his work, and since then we have not been at home. I can't say that we prepared in any special way: documents, phones, a set of clothes for the first time."

Article continues below advertisement

"With that we left. By evening, I oversaw the preparation of the first special forces groups that were supposed to move to Hostomel, and the distribution of weapons and ammunition," she added.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

"As the wife of a military man who was wounded three times, I was mentally prepared for any scenario. Therefore, I acted clearly and confidently: I did what I was told to do, everyone acted as a single team and a single whole. You have to understand that there was almost no peacetime as such for my family."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.