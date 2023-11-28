Ukraine Spy Chief's Wife Hospitalized After Being Poisoned With Heavy Metals: Report
The wife of a Ukrainian spy chief is being hospitalized after being poisoned with heavy metals, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Marianna Budanova is receiving treatment in a medical facility following a "prolonged deterioration of her health," Ukrainian outlet Babel reported on Tuesday. She is married to influential Commander Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, who heads the Ukrainian military intelligence agency GUR.
"Yes, I can confirm the information, unfortunately, it is true," GUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov shared in an update about her well-being with Reuters.
It's unknown whether she or her husband were the intended target and if Russia had any involvement. Budanov had previously shared with local media that his wife lives with him in his office.
According to reports, Budanova and "several other intelligence officers" had been poisoned.
"These substances are not used in any way in everyday life or military affairs," intelligence sources claimed, speculating it was administered through food. "Their presence may indicate a purposeful attempt to poison a specific person."
Other insiders said that she vented about feeling unwell before her hospitalization. "She is better now, she has passed the first stage of treatment. Since Budanov's wife is small with a small weight, it manifested itself faster in her."
- Wife Of Putin's Army Chief Caught Flaunting Her Luxurious Lifestyle In London & Paris After Dodging Russian Sanctions
- Vladimir Putin's Eldest Daughter Maria Vorontsova Splits From Husband Jorrit Faassen Before Russia’s Attack On Ukraine
- Wife Of Vladimir Putin's Deputy Defense Minister Spent $85,000 In Paris Shopping Spree As Russia Devastated Ukraine With Bomb Attacks
According to Babel, an investigation remains underway.
Budanov, for his part, has survived several assassination attempts.
The development came months after Budanov said on Ukrainian YouTube channel Rizni Lyudi that Ukraine had "successfully targeted quite a few people" associated with Kremlin propaganda since the start of the war back in February 2022.
Budanova previously spoke out about the hardships of war and being the spouse of a highly prominent Ukrainian figure.
"On the evening of February 23 [2022], my husband told me that a full-scale invasion would begin at 5:00 am," she shared with Elle Ukraine in a past interview. "We got ready and went to his work, and since then we have not been at home. I can't say that we prepared in any special way: documents, phones, a set of clothes for the first time."
"With that we left. By evening, I oversaw the preparation of the first special forces groups that were supposed to move to Hostomel, and the distribution of weapons and ammunition," she added.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
"As the wife of a military man who was wounded three times, I was mentally prepared for any scenario. Therefore, I acted clearly and confidently: I did what I was told to do, everyone acted as a single team and a single whole. You have to understand that there was almost no peacetime as such for my family."