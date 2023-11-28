Putin Unveils Plans for Russian AI Technology That Critics Fear Can Be Used to Win Wars and Manipulate Elections

While addressing a conference on the future of Russian technology, Putin told the crowd gathered in Moscow that Gazprom Neft, the nation's largest oil producer, had allegedly already begun to use AI to reduce the price of oil well development.

According to the Mirror, Putin claimed that an AI chatbot would aim to preserve the Russian language and would be a direct competitor to existing bots like Midjourney.

