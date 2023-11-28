Putin Unveils Plans for Russian AI Technology That Critics Fear Can Be Used to Win Wars and Manipulate Elections
Vladimir Putin announced plans to roll out his own artificial intelligence (AI) bot that will rival Western technologies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While the despot claimed Russian AI bots would strengthen the country's culture and preserve history, critics fear Putin will use the new technology to win wars and manipulate elections.
While addressing a conference on the future of Russian technology, Putin told the crowd gathered in Moscow that Gazprom Neft, the nation's largest oil producer, had allegedly already begun to use AI to reduce the price of oil well development.
According to the Mirror, Putin claimed that an AI chatbot would aim to preserve the Russian language and would be a direct competitor to existing bots like Midjourney.
"Our innovations should rest on our traditional values [and] the wealth and beauty of the Russian language," Putin began his speech. "I hope we will be more active in this area."
"When I say ‘we,’ I am referring not only to the government but also to the regions and industries, and individual plants," the despot continued. "Our domestic models of artificial intelligence must reflect the entire wealth and diversity of world culture, the heritage, knowledge, and wisdom of all civilizations."
While Putin announced his AI pursuits with the intention of preserving the Russian language, his message also included a cryptic warning about the need to develop technology to combat "dangerous" Western innovations that "cancel Russian culture."
Putin called on Russia's tech sector to develop AI technologies because of global support for Ukraine — and claimed Google's Bard chatbot and OpenAI's ChatGPT were biased against Russia.
British-Canadian computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, aka the "Godfather of AI," took notice of Putin's speech and claimed the despot could use AI for a more sinister agenda like "winning wars or manipulating electorates."
Research conducted on AI technology found that programs developed in English-speaking countries had a language bias. Facebook parent company Meta previously announced that training data for its updated AI-Language bot was in English and "may not be suitable for use in other languages."
Cell Journal also published a study over the summer that found words used by non-native English speakers were often labeled as being AI-generated by GPT detectors.
Putin's calling on Russia's tech sector to develop AI comes on the heels of Russia's 2024 presidential election and as the war in Ukraine nears the 2-year anniversary of the warmonger's unprovoked invasion.