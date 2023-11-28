'Blindsided': 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Alleged Hit-and-Run Victim Speaks Out in Exclusive Interview

The South Carolina deputy sheriff injured in the Kathryn Dennis hit-and-run incident exclusively told RadarOnline.com she could have been killed or seriously injured if she hadn’t dodged the speeding vehicle.

Speaking out for the first since the terrifying incident, school crossing guard Michelle Ward said she is grateful "her children” were not crossing the street when the 2022 Ford Bronco recklessly zoomed past the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner.

The troubled Southern Charm alum has been labeled as the “suspect” owner of the vehicle who was “arrested” following the October 20 incident, documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.