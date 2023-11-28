'Blindsided': 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' Alleged Hit-and-Run Victim Speaks Out in Exclusive Interview
The South Carolina deputy sheriff injured in the Kathryn Dennis hit-and-run incident exclusively told RadarOnline.com she could have been killed or seriously injured if she hadn’t dodged the speeding vehicle.
Speaking out for the first since the terrifying incident, school crossing guard Michelle Ward said she is grateful "her children” were not crossing the street when the 2022 Ford Bronco recklessly zoomed past the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner.
The troubled Southern Charm alum has been labeled as the “suspect” owner of the vehicle who was “arrested” following the October 20 incident, documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
Ward, who is also a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy, admitted she feared for her life when she noticed the vehicle bearing down on her.
“You got a vehicle coming at you that, the speed limit over there is 35 (mph), but you can tell this person is not doing 35 and getting hit – that hurts,” she explained in a telephone interview.
“The vehicle struck me on the right side. Luckily, I turned around to notice that she wasn’t stopping because otherwise, I would’ve gotten hit in the back — blindsided. But I turned around and saw that the vehicle wasn’t stopping and tried to get out of the way, but I wasn’t faster than the car, unfortunately.
Ward said she twisted her ankle attempting to avoid the truck that sideswiped the right side of her body and smashed into the right hand she instinctively extended to defend herself. Ward thinks the impact could’ve been worse.
“Depending on how you get hit, you could hit your head on the concrete or asphalt, and that could be damaging,” said Ward, who still wears a boot on her leg. “I love my life. I’m not ready to leave. Even what they consider minor injuries – it’s major to me. I can’t do my normal job. I can’t do my extracurricular activities. There are a lot of things I can’t do. It hinders my life drastically.”
Dennis, 32, was tracked down by investigators after Ward used her police radio to give dispatch a description of the vehicle, a partial license plate, and identify the driver as a “white female with dirty blonde hair,” according to the police documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Court records indicated no charges have been filed against Dennis by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is conducting the investigation.
Ward admits she has never watched Southern Charm and didn’t know the name "Kathryn C. Dennis” until she was nearly mowed down in the middle of the street protecting students she affectionately calls "her children."
“I close my eyes, even today, and I can still see that person in the car,” she said.