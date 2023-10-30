HEAR THE 911 CALL: 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' SUV Involved in Hit-and-Run Of Sheriff's Deputy Outside Elementary School
RadarOnline.com has obtained the heart-pounding 911 audio tape of the hit-and-run incident involving a Ford SUV registered to Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis.
The shocking incident unfolded at the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner, South Carolina about 7:30 a.m. when a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy moonlighting as a school crossing guard was struck by the still unidentified driver who bolted from the scene.
The officer who was not identified suffered a broken hand during the October 20 crime, according to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The female deputy, whose name has not been released, is heard calming telling dispatch she was struck by a car.
"I was just struck by a vehicle doing 2-0 traffic - I am 10-4," she said. "I got a hurt hand. I wasn't able to get the tag number."
The call set off a mad scramble by all the law enforcement officers in the area to handcuff the driver.
“We just had a hit and run involving a deputy,” a caller is heard saying. “It was a grey SUV with a partial tag that hit the deputy. The deputy said it (inaudible) EMS but she’s going to need to get her hand checked out.”
The dispatcher asked: “Did the deputy get hit while she was directing traffic?”
“(The officer) was directing traffic at Whitesville Elementary when she got hit by a vehicle she has a possible broken hand, a second caller stated. “She’s inside the school having the school nurse look at it.”
The dispatcher then makes a BOLO – “be on the lookout” announcement alert all the officers in the area to start hunting down the reckless maniac behind the wheel.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- Exclusive Footage Captures The Startling Chase Between South Carolina Deputy Sheriff & Suspected Criminal
- Footage Shows The Shocking Moment Kansas City Police Find Drugs & Weapons In Hit-And-Run Suspect's Car
- Armed Suspect Barricades Himself & Infant Son Inside Mobile Home After Leading California Police On Shocking Chase
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the police tracked down the vehicle and determined that belonged to Dennis. At one point a dispatcher is heard saying: "...Ford Bronco registered to Kathryn Dennis out of Charleston."
Police have not made an arrest or officially identified Dennis as the driver.
A source told People that the troubled reality star “was involved in the alleged incident,” but no details were provided in the report.
Police documents obtained briefly describe the incident, but the name and address of the driver were redacted pending an investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.