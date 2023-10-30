HEAR THE 911 CALL: 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' SUV Involved in Hit-and-Run Of Sheriff's Deputy Outside Elementary School

The officer who was not identified suffered a broken hand during the October 20 crime, according to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The shocking incident unfolded at the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner, South Carolina about 7:30 a.m. when a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy moonlighting as a school crossing guard was struck by the still unidentified driver who bolted from the scene.

RadarOnline.com has obtained the heart-pounding 911 audio tape of the hit-and-run incident involving a Ford SUV registered to Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis .

A SUV registered to Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis' was involved in a hit and run incident.

The female deputy, whose name has not been released, is heard calming telling dispatch she was struck by a car.

"I was just struck by a vehicle doing 2-0 traffic - I am 10-4," she said. "I got a hurt hand. I wasn't able to get the tag number."

The call set off a mad scramble by all the law enforcement officers in the area to handcuff the driver.

“We just had a hit and run involving a deputy,” a caller is heard saying. “It was a grey SUV with a partial tag that hit the deputy. The deputy said it (inaudible) EMS but she’s going to need to get her hand checked out.”

The dispatcher asked: “Did the deputy get hit while she was directing traffic?”