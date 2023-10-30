Your tip
HEAR THE 911 CALL: 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis' SUV Involved in Hit-and-Run Of Sheriff's Deputy Outside Elementary School

kathryn dennis drunk driving charge bravo
Source: bravo
By:

Oct. 30 2023, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com has obtained the heart-pounding 911 audio tape of the hit-and-run incident involving a Ford SUV registered to Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis.

The shocking incident unfolded at the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner, South Carolina about 7:30 a.m. when a Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy moonlighting as a school crossing guard was struck by the still unidentified driver who bolted from the scene.

The officer who was not identified suffered a broken hand during the October 20 crime, according to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.

kathyrndennis drunk driving charge bravo pp
Source: Bravo

A SUV registered to Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis' was involved in a hit and run incident.

The female deputy, whose name has not been released, is heard calming telling dispatch she was struck by a car.

"I was just struck by a vehicle doing 2-0 traffic - I am 10-4," she said. "I got a hurt hand. I wasn't able to get the tag number."

The call set off a mad scramble by all the law enforcement officers in the area to handcuff the driver.

“We just had a hit and run involving a deputy,” a caller is heard saying. “It was a grey SUV with a partial tag that hit the deputy. The deputy said it (inaudible) EMS but she’s going to need to get her hand checked out.”

The dispatcher asked: “Did the deputy get hit while she was directing traffic?”

kathryn dennis drunk driving charge bravojpg
Source: Bravo

A deputy sheriff moonlighting as a crossing guard broke her hand in the incident.

“(The officer) was directing traffic at Whitesville Elementary when she got hit by a vehicle she has a possible broken hand, a second caller stated. “She’s inside the school having the school nurse look at it.”

The dispatcher then makes a BOLO – “be on the lookout” announcement alert all the officers in the area to start hunting down the reckless maniac behind the wheel.

Kathryn Dennis
berkely county sherrif
Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle was traced back to Dennis' home after deputies mobilized to search for the perpetrator.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the police tracked down the vehicle and determined that belonged to Dennis. At one point a dispatcher is heard saying: "...Ford Bronco registered to Kathryn Dennis out of Charleston."

Police have not made an arrest or officially identified Dennis as the driver.

A source told People that the troubled reality star “was involved in the alleged incident,” but no details were provided in the report.

Police documents obtained briefly describe the incident, but the name and address of the driver were redacted pending an investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

kathryn dennis drunk driving charge instagram
Source: kathryndennis/instagram

It is unknown if Dennis was driving the vehicle pending an investigation.

