Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Deposed in $2.7 Billion Smartmatic Election Lawsuit

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch will face questioning on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a $2.7. billion lawsuit filed by voting systems company Smartmatic, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former chairman will be in the hot seat yet again for a deposition stemming from another defamation lawsuit accusing Fox News of airing falsities about the 2020 presidential election, similar to the one filed by Dominion Voting Systems.