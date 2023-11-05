'An Eye For An Eye': Tucker Carlson Plans to Take Down Former Fox News Colleagues After Securing $15 Million to Fund His Media Company — Report
Ousted anchor Tucker Carlson secured a whopping $15 million to fund his new media company — and sources say that's bad news for his old employer Fox News and all the former colleagues he's marked for vengeance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tucker was fired from the network in April after they settled Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit for $787 million.
Still enraged over his ousting from the right-wing network, Carlson is allegedly planning to go on an all-out offensive to swipe Fox's digital audience with a new streaming platform and app, insiders dished to the National Enquirer.
He's also plotting to devote a "significant amount" of airtime to trashing the folks he thinks did him dirty on his way out the door, including Sean Hannity, Rupert Murdoch and Laura Ingraham.
Carlson notched the new windfall from banker pal Omeed Malik, whose company 1789 Capital is devoted to investing in "anti-woke" businesses. The pair formerly worked together on the news site DailyCaller.com.
The conservative anchor was unceremoniously dumped after 14 years at Fox News following the network's massive settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over claims hosts parroted Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
Sources claimed that 54-year-old Carlson, who had the network's highest ratings while on-air, went on a scorched-earth campaign to get even, including suing Fox News for fraud and breach of contract. Carlson additionally relaunched his old show, Tucker Carlson Tonight, on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Tucker has always felt like he was made a scapegoat," a source said. "It was a bitter pill to swallow and something he still hasn't gotten over."
The insider added, "He'll only be happy once he feels like he's gotten an eye for an eye!"
Carlson has already used his reformatted X show against his former network. At the same time that the second Republican presidential debate aired, Carlson invited Bill O'Reilly to his show in an apparent attempt to steal viewers away from the conservative network.
The interview marked the first time the pair had sat down together since the conservative talking heads were both employed at Fox News.
While the ousted duo chatted about various topics, there was no hiding their bitter feelings towards their former employer.
While the pair discussed the future of cable news, O'Reilly claimed "there is an act of evil" taking over networks.
Carlson asked if O'Reilly felt that platforms like X were "the future," to which his guest said that there was "evil" across all platforms but evil "runs" cable news programming.