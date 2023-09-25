Exposed: Tucker Carlson Revealed to Be Source Behind Ron DeSantis Dog Kicking Allegation, Says Author

In an interview with Mediate for The Interview podcast, Wolff didn't shy from revealing his sources.

"The source on this is Tucker himself," the author told the outlet. "I just reflect what he told me."

After the anecdote was shared last week by the New York magazine, Tucker blasted the story as "absurd" and claimed "he never touched my dog, obviously."

The DeSantis '24 campaign similarly denied the accusation, and said "the totality of that story is absurd and false," while adding, "Some will say or write anything to attack Ron DeSantis because they know he presents a threat to their worldview."