Exposed: Tucker Carlson Revealed to Be Source Behind Ron DeSantis Dog Kicking Allegation, Says Author

Tucker Carlson is revealed as source behind author's Ron DeSantis dog kick story.

By:

Sep. 25 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

The author who wrote about Ron DeSantis kicking Tucker Carlson's dog during an awkward lunch revealed the ousted Fox News anchor to be the source of the shocking story, RadarOnline.com has learned.

DeSantis and Carlson both denied that the kick took place. However, Michael Wolff, author of the upcoming book, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, stood by his writing as an accurate retelling of Carlson's words.

Michael Wolff, author of upcoming book 'The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty.'

In an interview with Mediate for The Interview podcast, Wolff didn't shy from revealing his sources.

"The source on this is Tucker himself," the author told the outlet. "I just reflect what he told me."

After the anecdote was shared last week by the New York magazine, Tucker blasted the story as "absurd" and claimed "he never touched my dog, obviously."

The DeSantis '24 campaign similarly denied the accusation, and said "the totality of that story is absurd and false," while adding, "Some will say or write anything to attack Ron DeSantis because they know he presents a threat to their worldview."

Wolff wrote that DeSantis kicked the Carlson's dog under the table during an awkward lunch.

When asked why Carlson would deny the anecdote, Wolff replied, "I don’t know, maybe he exaggerated. Maybe he lied. I don’t know. Maybe he regrets saying that. I have no idea."

Wolff continued to stand by his writing as "accurately reflecting" Carlson's feelings about DeSantis at the time.

"I think what I am accurately reflecting is his feelings about Ron DeSantis, and at the moment he seemed to have felt that he kicked the dog," the author explained. "I can’t tell you whether that happened or not. I can tell you with the greatest authority that that’s what he said happened."

Michael Wolff revealed 'Tucker himself' was the source behind the shocking anecdote.

Wolff also couldn't answer for Carlson on whether or not the former primetime anchor would feel "comfortable" being named his source after passionately denying the author's writing.

"I don’t know what he’s comfortable with. As I said, this is from the horse’s mouth," Wolff replied.

Carlson denied that DeSantis 'touched' his dog and blasted the story as 'absurd.'

In Wolff's book, the author writes about the Florida governor and his wife Casey joining Carlson and his wife Susie for lunch at the news anchor's home in Boca Grande.

DeSantis made a less than favorable impression on Susie, allegedly acting obnoxious using a "outdoor voice indoors" and bragging about his various accomplishments. At some point in the train wreck of a meal, DeSantis was said to have "pushed" the Carlson's dog under the table.

"Had he kicked the dog?" Wolff wrote. "Susie Carlson’s judgment was clear: she did not ever want to be anywhere near anybody like that again. Her husband agreed."

