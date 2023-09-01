Tucker Carlson Says Fox News Is 'Run by Fearful Women' as He Praises the Murdochs: 'I Can’t be Mad About It'

Tucker Carlson has no ill will for the Murdoch family — owners of FOX News — but he does appear to be bitter at the "fearful women" who ran the news network he was fired from, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Carlson, 54, known for his off-the-cuff remarks, like alleging Barack Obama smoked crack and slept with men, was canned from the conservative network in April after the network's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over pushing the narrative there was widespread voter fraud with their machines in the 2020 election.

According to the outspoken newsman, the Murdoch family never told him to shut it — and the "fearful women" and "second-tier people" were the only ones who thought his loose lips were a problem.