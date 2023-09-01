Tucker Carlson Says Fox News Is 'Run by Fearful Women' as He Praises the Murdochs: 'I Can’t be Mad About It'
Tucker Carlson has no ill will for the Murdoch family — owners of FOX News — but he does appear to be bitter at the "fearful women" who ran the news network he was fired from, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson, 54, known for his off-the-cuff remarks, like alleging Barack Obama smoked crack and slept with men, was canned from the conservative network in April after the network's $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over pushing the narrative there was widespread voter fraud with their machines in the 2020 election.
According to the outspoken newsman, the Murdoch family never told him to shut it — and the "fearful women" and "second-tier people" were the only ones who thought his loose lips were a problem.
The ex-Tucker Carlson Tonight host spoke openly to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy about his abrupt exit, which he claimed was out of left field. After admitting he was fired, Portnoy asked Carlson, "Did you think, like, were you an ardent 'Go Fox, Go' guy?"
"My view on Fox hasn’t really changed. They let me say whatever I want, whatever I wanted really for 14 years and I’ll never stop being grateful for that," he responded. "And then obviously, I said too much."
Claiming he's "not exactly sure what I said that was bad," Carlson said no one warned him that he was pushing the line.
"No one ever told me," he insisted. "But one day, they were like, 'Nope! Can’t have this anymore.' And they fired me."
Carlson has no animosity toward Rupert Murdoch or the media tycoon's family.
"And I even told them as they were firing me, like, 'It’s your business,'" he explained. "I made a mental note. Never work for anyone else again and I never will. But I can’t be mad about it. I mean, they were great to me. The Murdochs were always nice to me and one day, for whatever reason they had enough. So, I wasn’t– my feelings weren’t hurt. I was not expecting it!"
He pushed the blame on the women at the top. FYI — several text messages and emails revealed that Carlson often used the "c-word” to describe women, including a senior executive at the Murdoch-owned network.
It was widely reported that Carlson's power struggle was with Fox CEO Suzanne Scott.
"Did you feel like at Fox you could say whatever you want?" Portnoy asked.
"Well, there was always internal– I mean, the Murdochs were always nice, They never got in my way at all. They were always super nice to me," Carlson replied before unloading on those he blamed for his firing.
"But there were, you know, small-mind– it’s a company run by fearful women. You know what I mean? And there were always like, you know, second-tier people who were hassling my producers. But no one ever called me. I got along with everybody, but I mean, I think they knew like, the censorship, don’t welcome that. You know? So, but they never actually got in the way of anything," he stated.
Since being let go, Carlson has started recording episodes on Tucker on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Donald Trump recently appeared on Carlson's show instead of participating in the first GOP debate for the 2024 presidential run.
The ex-commander-in-chief claimed the interview was the “Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!" It was later reported that Trump was mistaken.