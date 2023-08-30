'Obama Likes Dudes': Tucker Carlson Claims Barack Obama Liked to Smoke Crack and Sleep With Men
Ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson made the bizarre claim that former president Barack Obama used to smoke crack and have sex with men, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson said Obama's alleged extracurricular activities were "really clear," but no one reported the claims before the 2008 election.
Carlson unearthed the allegations, which were initially made by Larry Sinclair before then-senator Obama's first presidential election, on Wednesday. Sinclair claimed he smoked crack with Obama before they had sex in 1999.
"In 2008, it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack," Carlson said on The Adam Carolla Show. "A guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said, 'I'll sign an affidavit,' and he did, 'I'll do a lie detector,' and he did."
"'I smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him,' that was obviously true," Carlson continued on Sinclair's claim, alleging the media was scared to report the allegations due to fear of losing "access" to the rising political star.
"Nobody reported it not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign," the ex-Fox News host claimed. "So, they didn't report on it."
Contrary to Carlson's claim that the media purposefully did not report on the accusation in 2008, Sinclair's allegation was widely disputed and condemned by pundits at the time as an attempt to muddy Obama's record.
Despite Carlson's former employer settling Dominion Voting Systems' defamation case for $787.5 million over election fraud conspiracy theories pushed by the network, which included Carlson's show, the bold journalist said of the Obama allegations, "the amount of lying in the media about it was unbelievable."
Carlson continued that the "lying" also "happens all the time up and down government."
"I talked to Larry Sinclair about it. Definitely, it happened," Carlson told Carolla, while he acknowledged Sinclair's checkered past that contributed to doubts on the Obama accusations.
"Larry Sinclair has been in and out of prison 40 years ago, he's got a criminal record by definition and he's poor, he's got a disordered life, he's missing a tooth," Carlson continued. "I think he has a record of deception but this story if you listen to it in detail, is clearly true."
Carlson noted that regardless of Sinclair's criminal history, "it's not going to change the world that Barack Obama likes dudes. I think this was well-known."
Sinclar is a convicted felon who spent time behind bars in Colorado, Arizona, and Florida for larceny, forgery, and fraud. Sinclair doubled down on his accusations in his book Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder?, which he self-published in 2009.