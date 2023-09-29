Ousted Fox News Hosts Tucker Carlson and Bill O'Reilly Join Forces to Whine About 'Act of Evil' Running Major Networks

O'Reilly's interview with Tucker on Wednesday night marked the first time the controversial figures were on camera together since working at Fox News. While the duo covered many topics during the 45-minute sit-down, their disdain for mainstream media drove the conversation.

While discussing the future of cable news, O'Reilly claimed "there is an act of evil" taking over networks.

