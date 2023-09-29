Ousted Fox News Hosts Tucker Carlson and Bill O'Reilly Join Forces to Whine About 'Act of Evil' Running Major Networks
Ousted Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Bill O'Reilly joined forces to condemn the "evil" mainstream media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
At the same time that major networks aired the second Republican presidential debate, O'Reilly, 74, joined Carlson, 54, on the ex-primetime anchor's new program on X, formerly Twitter.
O'Reilly's interview with Tucker on Wednesday night marked the first time the controversial figures were on camera together since working at Fox News. While the duo covered many topics during the 45-minute sit-down, their disdain for mainstream media drove the conversation.
While discussing the future of cable news, O'Reilly claimed "there is an act of evil" taking over networks.
Carlson asked his guest if he thought shows on X and other platforms were "the future," to which O'Reilly claimed there was "evil" across both platforms, though the dark entity "runs" television news.
O'Reilly said "cable news will be there" in the years to come but noted "it's like the network news."
Later, as O'Reilly reluctantly acknowledged that "cable will stay where it is," the former anchor said that Fox News would "win" any market because the network "has better talent."
While speaking of Fox talents like Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity. O'Reilly claimed the controversial hosts directly combated the problem with "media today" of anchors being "afraid."
"At 8:00pm, on the Fox News Channel, nobody knew what we were going to say. So whether they liked us, or they hated us – didn’t matter," O'Reilly told Carlson before claiming "talent's scared across the board."
"They say the wrong thing, they did this, they did that — and the bad guys know that," O'Reilly added.
O'Reilly then directed his animosity towards networks at Fox News rival CNN.
"After Murdoch announced he was stepping down as chairman, CNN ran a montage, and the montage was designed to have their audience believe that Fox News is racist," O'Reilly said, to which Carlson interjected in a mocking tone, "You were in the montage. Racist!"
"So, what they did was took a bunch of clips, maybe ten clips, and one of the clips was me saying that slaves were well-fed and had decent housing," O'Reilly continued. "That's all they used. This is primetime CNN."
O'Reilly later insisted that frame jobs were an example of "evil" at work.
"I think there is an act of evil – I think it probably runs the television industry. We’ve just seen too much," O'Reilly said while commenting on embattled anchors being fired over scandal, much like his own sexual harassment accusations.
It wouldn't have been a Carlson interview without a discussion of Donald Trump. Regarding the ex-president's multiple indictments and recent fraud ruling, O'Reilly told Carlson that the "American people know the fix is in."