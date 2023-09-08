Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Blasts Tucker Carlson Interview After Guest Claims He Had Drug-Fueled Sex With Barack Obama

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy slammed Tucker Carlson after the fired Fox News star’s guest claimed that he had drug-fueled sex with Barack Obama in Illinois more than twenty years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after convicted con artist Larry Sinclair appeared on Carlson’s new X show on Wednesday night, Portnoy took to social media to express skepticism about Sinclair’s controversial claims.