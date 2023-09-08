Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Blasts Tucker Carlson Interview After Guest Claims He Had Drug-Fueled Sex With Barack Obama
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy slammed Tucker Carlson after the fired Fox News star’s guest claimed that he had drug-fueled sex with Barack Obama in Illinois more than twenty years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after convicted con artist Larry Sinclair appeared on Carlson’s new X show on Wednesday night, Portnoy took to social media to express skepticism about Sinclair’s controversial claims.
According to Portnoy, he met Sinclair in August when both men visited Carlson’s studio to record their respective interviews. Portnoy also said that he would “trust Anna Delvey before” he trusted “anything” that Sinclair had to say.
“I met Larry Sinclair when I was doing my Tucker thing a couple weeks ago,” the Barstool Sports founder wrote on X on Thursday. “I would trust Anna Delvey before I trusted anything Larry Sinclair said.”
“Top to bottom maybe the least trustworthy human I've ever laid eyes on,” he continued. “I'd say his story has 0.0% [chance] of being true and that's generous.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Portnoy spoke out just hours after Sinclair’s interview with Carlson premiered on the platform formerly known as Twitter on Wednesday night.
Carlson live-streamed the 42-minute interview in which Sinclair claimed to have shared a “night of crack cocaine-fueled sex” with Obama in Chicago in 1999.
Sinclair also claimed that the then-Illinois state senator “came back for more the next day.”
“I was in Chicago looking for a party,” Sinclair told Carlson. “I gave Barack $250 to pay for coke and start putting a line on a CD tray, and just snort.”
“The next day was somewhat interesting because he showed up at my hotel room,” the convicted fraudster continued. “I got no warning – I was in my room, I get a knock on the door, he's standing there with more coke.”
“Exact same program,” Sinclair explained when Carlson pressed for more details. “You get off, you finish smoking, you leave.”
Sinclair ultimately claimed that he and Obama had sex twice and that he watched the then-future president smoke crack. Sinclair also said that Obama is “definitely" bisexual.
“I just knew that he was supposedly married, and at that time going through some issues in the marriage,” the known fraudster said. “My feeling is that Barack Obama is definitely bi.”
Meanwhile, Portnoy was not the first person to raise concerns about the credibility of Sinclair’s suspicious claims.
Elon Musk, who provided Carlson with free reign on X after the former Fox News star was fired from the conservative news network in April, also expressed his doubts about Sinclair’s story.
“Of course, the probability that his claims are true would have to rest on objective evidence,” Musk wrote, “rather than claims made by someone with a dubious history.”