Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Barack Obama

Convicted Fraudster Claims He Performed Sex Act on Barack Obama TWICE: 'It Leaves a Bad Taste in Your Mouth'

convicted fraudster claims performed oral sex barack obama twicejpg
Source: MEGA; @TuckerCarlson/X

A convicted con artist recently claimed that he engaged in oral sex with Barack Obama more than 20 years ago.

By:

Sep. 7 2023, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A convicted con artist recently claimed that he engaged in oral sex with Barack Obama more than 20 years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Convicted fraudster Larry Sinclair made the suspicious claim on Wednesday night during an interview with Tucker Carlson on the fired Fox News star’s new X show.

Article continues below advertisement
convicted fraudster claims performed oral sex barack obama twice jpg
Source: MEGA

Former President Obama has not commented and Sinclair's wild claims.

According to Sinclair, the alleged sexual encounter with then-Illinois Senator Obama took place in 1999 in Chicago.

The alleged tryst occurred one day after Sinclair purportedly gave Obama $250 to purchase cocaine, which the pair then allegedly consumed in a limousine together.

“The next day was somewhat interesting because he showed up at my hotel room,” Sinclair told Carlson. “I got no warning – I was in my room, I get a knock on the door, he's standing there with more coke.”

“Exact same program,” the fraudster continued. Obama then allegedly smoked the crack and demanded Sinclair perform oral sex on him.

Article continues below advertisement

“You get off, you finish smoking, you leave,” Sinclair explained when Carlson asked for more details about the alleged encounter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sinclair initially claimed that he first met Obama the night before when he helped the then-state senator obtain cocaine – which Obama then allegedly smoked in a limousine while Sinclair “stroked his thigh.”

“I had no idea that he was a representative in the Illinois House,” Sinclair told Carlson regarding the first alleged encounter in Chicago. “I just knew that he was supposedly married, and at that time going through some issues in the marriage.”

“My feeling is that Barack Obama is definitely bi,” Sinclair said during another portion of the interview. “There is a lot of transactional qualities to him. I think whatever he does is looking for a hook, looking for a benefit.”

MORE ON:
Barack Obama
Article continues below advertisement
convicted fraudster claims performed oral sex barack obama twice jpg
Source: @TuckerCarlson/X

Carlson hosted Sinclair on Wednesday night on X.

Even more surprising was Sinclair’s claim that he and Obama first connected after the fraudster asked a “limo driver or bartender” for a hookup. The person then allegedly linked Sinclair to Obama.

“I didn't know that much about him,” Sinclair told Carlson. “You hook up. Today it's Grindr, back then it was a limo driver or bartender. You ask, and somebody knows something or doesn't.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“You're not going to believe this,” Sinclair recalled telling his friends after the alleged Obama encounter. “I blew this guy twice!”

Meanwhile, multiple X users who watched Carlson’s interview with Sinclair on Wednesday night expressed doubt and suspicion regarding the convicted con artist’s dubious claims.

Article continues below advertisement
convicted fraudster claims performed oral sex barack obama twice jpg
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk, who owns X, expressed doubt about Sinclair's Obama encounter.

Even Elon Musk, who provided Carlson with free reign on X after the former Fox News star was abruptly fired from the network in disgrace in April, expressed doubt about Sinclair’s story.

“Of course, the probability that his claims are true would have to rest on objective evidence,” Musk tweeted after the interview aired, “rather than claims made by someone with a dubious history.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.