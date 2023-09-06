Home > Omg > Barack Obama 'He's Smoking It': Tucker Carlson Sits Down With Convicted Con Artist Who Claims He Watched Barack Obama Use Crack in 1999 Source: MEGA Tucker Carlson recently interviewed a convicted con artist who claimed he watched Barack Obama smoke crack in a limousine in 1999. By: Connor Surmonte Sep. 6 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Tucker Carlson recently interviewed a convicted con artist who claimed he watched Barack Obama smoke crack in a limousine in 1999, RadarOnline.com can report. In a startling development to come more than six years after President Obama left office, convicted fraudster Larry Sinclair reportedly sat down with Carlson to discuss an alleged incident that took place more than twenty years ago.

Source: @TuckerCarlson/X Larry Sinclair is a convicted felon who spent time behind bars in Colorado, Arizona, and Florida for larceny, forgery, and fraud.

Even more startling were Sinclair’s claims that he also had sex with the then-Illinois state senator after the Democratic politician smoked crack. According to Carlson, Sinclair initially came forward with his allegations when Obama first ran for president in 2008 but “nobody reported it.”

"In 2008 it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack and a guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said 'I'll sign an affidavit and I'll take a lie detector' and he did,” the fired Fox News star said in a promo for the X interview scheduled to air on Wednesday night. “Nobody reported it,” Carlson added.

A man who claims he had sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story.



Wednesday. 6pm ET. pic.twitter.com/iDYMSww1KS — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 5, 2023

The promo also featured Sinclair, who claimed the incident happened in a limousine in 1999 when he gave Obama “$250 to pay for cocaine.” "I had given Barack $250 to pay for cocaine, I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort and next thing I know he's got a little pipe and he's smoking it,” Sinclair told Carlson. "So I just started rubbing my hand along his thighs to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go."

Shortly after, Sinclair claimed he and Obama “had sex twice.” "I had no idea who he was,” the convicted con artist said. “It definitely wasn't Barack's first time and I would almost be willing to bet you it wasn't his last."

Source: @TuckerCarlson/X Carlson is scheduled to air the surprising interview with Sinclair on Wednesday night on X.

Meanwhile, X users who watched the promo for Carlson's upcoming interview with Sinclair pointed out that the known fraudster has a "long history" of making unsubstantiated claims. Sinclair is also a convicted felon who spent time behind bars in Colorado, Arizona, and Florida for larceny, forgery, and fraud.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sinclair’s dubious claim that he watched Obama smoke crack before having sex in 1999 came just days after the former president’s estranged half-brother took to social media to say Obama is “definitely gay.” Malik Obama published the now-deleted tweet in response to a letter his former president half-brother shared with librarians across the nation against book bans in July.

Source: MEGA Obama with former First Lady Michelle Obama. They married in October 1992.

David Garrow, author of the 1,472-page biography Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, also recently wrote that Obama "repeatedly fantasized about making love to men.” Garrow cited a letter Obama allegedly wrote to his former girlfriend, Alex McNear, around 1980 in which the then-aspiring politician allegedly discussed sexual fantasies involving men.

