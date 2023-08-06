Obama 'Repeatedly Fantasizes About Making Love to Men,' Claims Biographer Whose Describes Ex-Prez 'as Insecure as Trump'
According to historian David Garrow, author of the 1,472-page biography Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, the former president has "repeatedly fantasized about making love to men," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Garrow made these accusations in a recent interview with Tablet, where he discussed the extensive research and interviews he conducted for his book.
The biography, which was published in 2017, received mixed reviews but was notable for shedding light on previously unknown aspects of Obama's personal life.
Garrow conducted an eight-hour interview with Obama over three days, during which he explored various aspects of the former president's life.
Among the revelations in the book are letters that Obama wrote to his former girlfriend, Alex McNear, during their time at Occidental College in Los Angeles. These letters, which Emory University eventually obtained, contain passages in which Obama discusses his sexual fantasies involving men.
Garrow, who has won a Pulitzer Prize for his historical work, described the process of transcribing the most salacious parts of these letters. His friend Harvey Klehr copied them by hand, as photography was not permitted in the Emory archives.
Garrow's book includes a graph in which Obama writes about his repeated fantasies.
In addition to the revelations about Obama's personal life, the author pointed out a striking similarity between the 44th president and his successor, Donald Trump.
He believes that both men are equally insecure, although Obama's insecurities are not immediately evident to the public.
Garrow also suggested that Obama has little interest in building the Democratic Party as an institution and that his main priority is the perception of victory and triumph.
Garrow expressed doubt about Obama's suitability for a position on the Supreme Court.
Despite President Joe Biden's assertion that he would nominate Obama to the Court if given the opportunity, Garrow believes that the former president would be "too lazy" to serve in such a role.
He quotes Obama himself, who once said, "I'm fundamentally lazy, and it's because I'm from Hawaii."
The release of Rising Star caused a stir when it first hit the shelves, as it provided new and intimate details about Obama's life.
The book also covered the former President's experiences as a "sex machine" shortly after he moved to New York City in the 1980s to attend Columbia University, further painting a complex picture of the former president.
