Obama Gay Scandal: Estranged Half-Brother Claims Ex-Prez 'DEFINITELY GAY' In Mysteriously Deleted Tweet
Barack Obama's estranged half-brother took to Twitter with a bold accusation, swiftly deleting his bombshell post after. "This man is definitely gay," it read, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The now-scrubbed message was shared by Malik Obama in response to an open letter the former commander-in-chief shared with librarians across the nation against book bans.
"Today, some of the books that shaped my life — and the lives of so many others — are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives," Barack's open letter stated. "It's no coincidence that these 'banned books' are often written by or feature people of color, indigenous people, and members of the LGBTQ+ community – though there have also been unfortunate instances in which books by conservative authors or books containing 'triggering' words or scenes have been targets for removal."
"Either way, the impulse seems to be to silence, rather than engage, rebut, learn from or seek to understand views that don't fit our own," the 44th president continued.
Malik posted his tweet in response to the letter, and although he was quick to pull it down, social media users had already spotted it.
As we previously reported, Malik was the same half-brother who came forward with shocking claims that a "cold and ruthless" Barack abandoned his Kenyan family. Malik and Obama share the same father.
Within the pages of his tell-all, he detailed one dispute they had before the 2009 inauguration regarding a foundation named after their father.
"We had a big fight on the phone because he was not in support and insisted I shut down the website and not continue with the foundation," Malik claimed. "He had his reasons but I was not having any of it. We talked late into the night that night. He threatened to 'cut me off' if I continued with the idea."
That was noted on the website, which remains up. "The foundation is entirely the idea of Abon'go Malik Obama, in memory of their father, and is not dependent on the endorsement of his brother, President Barack Obama," part of the description reads.
Malik would later publicly endorse Donald Trump for president in 2016.
"He got rich and became a snob," Malik told the New York Post about what led to their falling out. "What I saw was he was the kind of person that wants people to worship him. He needs to be worshiped and I don't do that. I am his older brother so I don't do that."
Obama has not yet responded to Malik's claims.