Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Take Turns Roasting Tucker Carlson After His Fox News Firing

"The book claims that it wasn't just the racism, misogyny and election fraud lies that he spewed on the air," Goldberg said in a mocking tone. "Apparently he took that misogyny behind the scenes as well, where he directed it towards female employees and executives. He also apparently thought he was untouchable."

"So... what was the tipping point for them?" Goldberg sarcastically asked, to which co-host Sunny Hostin raised her hand, saying that Carlson was fired because he was a liability and "he cost them too much."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.