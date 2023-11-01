Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Take Turns Roasting Tucker Carlson After His Fox News Firing
Whoopi Goldberg and cohost Joy Behar took turns roasting Tucker Carlson's post-Fox News career on their daytime talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlson — and the circumstances that led to his firing — were at the center of The View's discussion on Wednesday.
The program began with the topic of Brian Stelter's upcoming book, Network of Lies, which examines the state of Fox News at the time of their massive $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, who sued the network over conspiracy theories that targeted their voting machines.
Days after Fox News attorneys settled the defamation case moments before its trial kicked off, Carlson, who peddled the baseless stolen election claims on his primetime slot, was axed from the network.
"The book claims that it wasn't just the racism, misogyny and election fraud lies that he spewed on the air," Goldberg said in a mocking tone. "Apparently he took that misogyny behind the scenes as well, where he directed it towards female employees and executives. He also apparently thought he was untouchable."
"So... what was the tipping point for them?" Goldberg sarcastically asked, to which co-host Sunny Hostin raised her hand, saying that Carlson was fired because he was a liability and "he cost them too much."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
- Fox News Staffers Elated Over Tucker Carlson Being Fired: 'No One Is Untouchable'
- EXPOSED: Tucker Carlson's Blasted Fox Execs & Staff as 'Incompetent Liberals,' Messages Fueled Decision to Fire Anchor
- ‘His Reputation is in Tatters’: Tucker Carlson's Career in Turmoil After FOX News Firing as No Major Networks Will Touch Him
Hostin also claimed that the veteran anchor was given the boot because it was "part of the deal" Fox News made with Dominion Voting Systems. While Fox and Dominion denied that this was the case, Carlson has also suggested that his ousting was linked to the settlement.
As their conversation moved on to highlight that "everyone is expendable" and "replaceable," Behar took the opportunity to dish a low blow Carlson's way.
As the talk show hosts dissected Carlson's fall from the top dog at Fox to a self-producing program on X from his garage studio at home, Alyssa Farrah Griffin argued, "the power and the hubris of being the most watched man on cable news" while she compared Carlson to Bill O'Reilly.
"There’s always this question of ‘They don’t need Fox News, they’ll be just as powerful.’ No, no, no. You need the institution," Griffin added.
Behar chimed in with comic relief. "They end up in somebody’s basement with a podcast," she said, drawing a roar of laughter from the panel.