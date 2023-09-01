'Dead Man Walking': Tucker Carlson 'Signed His Own Death Warrant' With Russia-US War Prediction, Propagandist Claims

On Thursday night's broadcast of The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, the Putin ally laughed at Carlson's bold predictions while mocking the journalist's self-illusions.

Solovyov featured clips from Carlson's recent appearance on comedian Adam Carolla's podcast, in which the journalist slammed Republicans and Democrats as "insane" while he predicted the war between the U.S. and Russia would kick off in 2024.

"Who says that?" Solovyov said while chuckling at Carlson's comments. "A dead man walking!"