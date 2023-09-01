Your tip
'Dead Man Walking': Tucker Carlson 'Signed His Own Death Warrant' With Russia-US War Prediction, Propagandist Claims

tucker carlson dead man walking
Source: MEGA

One of Putin's top propagandist laughed as he called Tucker Carlson as a 'dead man walking.'

Sep. 1 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson was branded a "dead man walking" by one of Russia's top propagandists, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kremlin spokesperson Vladimir Solovyov suggested that Carlson had no one to blame but himself for his alleged fate. The propagandist pointed to multiple statements from Carlson's show and recent media appearances, including the ousted anchor's claim that the U.S. would soon go to war with Russia.

tucker carlson dead man walking
Source: MEGA

After Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News, he launched his own show on X, formerly Twitter.

On Thursday night's broadcast of The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, the Putin ally laughed at Carlson's bold predictions while mocking the journalist's self-illusions.

Solovyov featured clips from Carlson's recent appearance on comedian Adam Carolla's podcast, in which the journalist slammed Republicans and Democrats as "insane" while he predicted the war between the U.S. and Russia would kick off in 2024.

"Who says that?" Solovyov said while chuckling at Carlson's comments. "A dead man walking!"

putin nuke combat duty
Source: MEGA

Carlson recently said war between the U.S. and Russia would break out in 2024.

Solovyov went on to say that Carlson "signed his own death warrant" with his bold foreign policy predictions.

"He sincerely believes that the next step after the accusations and the declaration of impeachment will be an assassination of Trump," a baffled Solovyov continued. "But this man, who is currently the most popular English-speaking journalist, signed his own death warrant!"

tucker carlson dead man walking
Source: MEGA

Solovyov suggested Carlson's desire to interview Putin for his X show would be his downfall.

Solovyov continued to claim that the Kremlin would not forget Carlson's persistent demands to interview Putin for his X show.

"They will not forgive him for the fact that he strives to interview our president and post the footage on a platform that has no censorship!" Solovyov told his viewers.

Solovyov's comments followed remarks by the head of Russian television Margarita Simonyan, who reiterated Carlson's desire for a one-on-one with the Kremlin leader on Sunday. Later in Solovyov's broadcast, he eerily presented several ways that Carlson could be assassinated if he was granted an interview with Putin.

putin nuke combat duty
Source: MEGA

Solovyov's comments came a day before Russia announced his 'Satan-2' nuke was put on combat duty.

"I can’t rule out that in the near future, as he is leaving Europe, there will either be an air crash or something will happen to the car in which he will be traveling, or he might eat something that he shouldn’t, maybe his heart will suddenly stop!" Solovyov said of Carlson. "If I were in his place, I would tell no one of my travel routes."

Despite his previous comments on Carlson being a "dead man walking," Solovyov agreed with the ex-Fox News host that World War III was inevitable. The propagandist claimed war was "unavoidable because it benefits everyone."

Since Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022, at least 39 mysterious deaths of outspoken critics have been linked to the Russian president.

