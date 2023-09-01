Trump Assassination Fears: Tucker Carlson Chillingly Predicts America is 'Speeding Toward' Killing The Don
Tucker Carlson claimed this week that America is “speeding toward assassinating” Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a new interview to come just days after the fired Fox News star made a series of controversial claims about Barack Obama, Carlson claimed that America is “speeding toward assassinating” Trump because two impeachments and four criminal indictments against the embattled ex-president “didn’t work.”
Carlson made the chilling Trump assassination prediction on Wednesday during an appearance on Adam Carolla’s The Adam Carolla Show podcast.
“They protested him, they called him names,” Carlson started, according to the Daily Beast. “He won anyway. They impeached him twice on ridiculous pretenses.”
“They fabricated a lot about what happened on January 6 in order to impeach him again. It didn’t work. He came back. Then they indicted him. It didn’t work,” the former Fox News star continued. “He became more popular. Then they indicted him three more times. And every single time his popularity rose.”
“If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest. Then you go to impeachment. Now you go to indictment and none of them work,” Carlson charged. “What’s next?”
“I mean, you know, graph it out, man! We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson made a similar assassination prediction last week when he interviewed Trump while the rest of the 2024 GOP presidential candidates debated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
“They started with protests against you, massive protests, organized protests by the left, and then it moved to impeachment twice,” Carlson said to Trump that night. “And now indictment. I mean, the next stage is violence.”
“Are you worried that they’re going to try and kill you?” the fired Fox News star asked the embattled ex-president. “Why wouldn’t they try and kill you? Honestly.”
Carlson’s chilling remarks on Carolla’s podcast on Wednesday also came just days after Trump faced a fourth criminal indictment connected to his alleged efforts to subvert Georgia’s results of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president surrendered in Fulton County on August 24. He was arrested, booked, and released shortly after. His mugshot was also taken.
Meanwhile, Trump suffered a significant drop in his poll numbers following his absence from the first GOP primary debate and his arrest in Atlanta.
Although the embattled ex-president remains the frontrunner in the race, an Emerson College poll found that Trump’s lead dropped from 56 percent to 50 percent.
Trump refuted Emerson College’s poll findings.
“My Poll numbers are UP since the very boring, record setting low (ratings!), Debate,” he wrote on Truth Social earlier this week. “Leading by BIG numbers. I made the right decision, and broke all records with the Tucker Carlson Interview!”