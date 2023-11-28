Your tip
Sen. Tommy Tuberville Predicts U.S. Will Experience '9/11 Attacks Every Few Weeks' If Border Is Not Secured

tommy tuberville souther border
Source: MEGA

Sen. Tommy Tuberville claimed the U.S. would see terrorist attacks 'every few weeks' if the U.S. border isn't secured.

By:

Nov. 28 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville made a bold prediction about the southern border. The Republican lawmaker suggested that the country would experience routine terrorist attacks similar to 9/11 "every few weeks" if the federal government does not curb immigration, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ironically, Tuberville has blocked 350 military promotions in protest of abortion rights for service members.

senator tommy tuberville under fire defending white nationalists military
Source: Rod Lamkey - CNP / MEGA

Sen. Tuberville said the U.S. would experience terrorist attacks 'every few weeks' if we do not curb immigration.

On Monday, Tuberville criticized the Biden administration's immigration policy during an appearance on Newsmax's The Balance.

The Republican senator told host Ed Boling that President Biden should have sent troops to the border immediately following the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.

"When that happened, Joe Biden should’ve woke up and called [Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and said, ‘Ok, send every available military personnel to the border immediately. Close it down. Nobody else comes in," Tuberville said.

tommy tuberville souther border
Source: MEGA

Tuberville said U.S. troops should have been sent to the border after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Tuberville doubled-down on his position to close the U.S. border by claiming the country would experience regular terrorist attacks if the federal government fails to act.

"We’re gonna have a 9/11 attack every few weeks if we don’t watch it," the lawmaker boldly claimed. "It is out of control. But this group could care less."

tommy tuberville souther border
Source: MEGA

Migrants being processed by U.S. border patrol at the southern border.

Tuberville, who served as Auburn University's head football coach before entering politics, further suggested that Washington D.C. lawmakers "on both sides of the aisle" are apathetic to the American people and national security.

"You know, being a senator, you know, I’m not a senator. I was an educator and I’m up here watching what’s going on and I’m thinking, you know, who cares?" Tuberville said.

"Who cares about the American people? Who cares about the taxpayers of this country? I can’t find anybody on both sides of the aisle. It’s about spending damn money and I’m sick of it."

tommy tuberville souther border
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump campaigned on building 'The Wall' that would be paid for by Mexico.

Securing the southern border has been a heavily debated issue for decades. While one side argues that the border needs to be closed-off and reinforced with military-grade weapons, the other argues for immigration policy reform, which would make the process of legally entering the country, as well as the path toward citizenship, more efficient.

Ex-president Donald Trump campaigned on building a wall at the southern border, which he insisted Mexico would pay for.

While the Trump administration allocated $15 billion — which was taken from the Defense Department's budget — to fund the construction of the wall, only about 458 miles were built, most of which in places that already had an existing barrier in place, according to U.S. News.

