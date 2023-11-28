Sen. Tommy Tuberville Predicts U.S. Will Experience '9/11 Attacks Every Few Weeks' If Border Is Not Secured

On Monday, Tuberville criticized the Biden administration's immigration policy during an appearance on Newsmax's The Balance.

The Republican senator told host Ed Boling that President Biden should have sent troops to the border immediately following the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.

"When that happened, Joe Biden should’ve woke up and called [Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and said, ‘Ok, send every available military personnel to the border immediately. Close it down. Nobody else comes in," Tuberville said.