CNN's Kaitlan Collins Spars With Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville Over His Claim That White Nationalists Aren't Racist, Just 'Americans'

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama stumbled as he attempted to walk back his position that calling White nationalists racist was an "opinion," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tuberville's facepalm moment occurred on Monday night during the debut of CNN's The Source hosted by Kaitlan Collins.

Collins questioned Tuberville on a radio interview he gave back in May when he was asked whether or not White nationalists should be allowed to join the U.S. military. Tuberville appeared to defend White nationalists and answered, "Well, they call them that. I call them Americans."

While Collins gave the red state senator an opportunity to reverse his comment, Tuberville didn't help his case.