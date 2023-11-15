Your tip
'Loser': Joe Biden Attacks Trump For for Invoking 'Nazi Germany' Language After Ex-President Said Migrants Are 'Poisoning The Blood of Our Country'

Biden didn't hold back.

Nov. 15 2023, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

Joe Biden criticized Donald Trump’s recent remarks calling U.S. enemies “vermin” and saying migrants are “poisoning the blood of our country," RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, the president spoke at an event in San Francisco where he discussed Trump’s comments.

Trump is facing backlash for his remarks.

Biden said Trump was a “loser” who was invoking “language you heard in Nazi Germany in the 30s” when speaking about how he would deal with the country’s foes.

The president also took issue with Trump saying undocumented migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.”

“There's a lot of reasons to be against Donald Trump but damn he shouldn't be president,” Biden said before telling the crowd Trump only wanted back in office for “revenge and retribution.”

Over the weekend, Trump caused a stir after telling his supporters if he were re-elected, “we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections.”

Biden is neck and neck with Trump in the polls.

Biden said about the statement, “And in just the last few days, Trump has said it returns office he's gonna go after all those who oppose him and wipe out what he called the vermin in America, quote the vermin in America - a specific phrase because it's just a specific meaning.”

“It that goes language you heard Nazi Germany in the 30s. That isn't even the first time,” he added. “Trump also recently talked about blood of America has been poisoned. The blood in America has been poisoned. Again, echoes the same phrases used in Nazi Germany.”

Trump's controversial remarks drew applause from his supporters.

In addition, Biden called out Trump for mocking Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul who was attacked by a man inside their California home.

“On more than one occasion in recent weeks, he's made a joke about the assaults on Nancy Pelosi's husband,” Biden said of Trump. 'There's no place in America for political violence."

Trump at a rally.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump and Biden are currently neck and neck in several 2024 polls. The ex-president has continued to rise in support despite the numerous criminal cases filed against him.

