Thomas Ravenel Trashes Ex Kathryn Dennis and 'Losers' Who 'Applaud Her Horrific Behavior' After BravoCon
Former MLB star Thomas Ravenel tore into his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis after her Southern Charm costars sang her praises at BravoCon 2023, saying they would like her to return to the show.
RadarOnline.com has learned the real estate developer took to X, formerly Twitter, with a scathing now-deleted message on Tuesday along with a string of other posts.
"The worst person in the world I know is Kathryn Dennis and the total losers who make excuses and applaud her horrific behavior like Craig [Conover] and Shep [Rose] and Austen [Kroll]. Total losers," the since-wiped message read.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dennis for comment.
When one fan asked what set off his tangent, Ravenel addressed how Dennis was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run at an "elementary school crossing" just weeks ago.
As we previously reported, a Ford SUV registered in her name struck a school resource officer directing traffic in front of Whitesville Elementary School on Gaillard Road on October 20, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Police have not yet revealed who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.
Ravenel, a father of three, shares two children with Dennis. As for their current co-parenting arrangement, Ravenel posted that "[Dennis] can't see [the kids] without a paid supervisor and she refuses to pay one therefore she NEVER sees them."
One fan then asked Ravenel why he picked her "to be the mother" of his children, to which he responded, "Damn good question! You got me there!"
Bravo fans first got to know Dennis when the series premiered in 2014. She met Ravenel during the first season and she announced her departure in January after almost a decade on the reality show.
When the cast gathered for BravoCon in Las Vegas this year, they said the door would still be open for Dennis to return.
"We love Kathryn, actually," Conover said at Sunday's Southern Charm panel. "Shep and I actually filmed with her this year. I don't think it was supposed to happen, but we did it and I think they did it as a favor to us because we love her so much."
"The point of me telling you that is we would love for her to come back," he added. "I think she's working on herself and has a lot of work that she has to do before she comes back. But I hope she's doing well and I know a lot of people here have recently, we've been in contact with her."
Conover noted that Kroll "talks to her as much as he can," as do other cast members.
"We've all come a long way and we've seen the bumps, the bruises and all that stuff," Rose chimed in. "And unfortunately, you know, Kathryn stumbles sometimes. We do love her 'cause there's a person right inside her that we know is a good person."