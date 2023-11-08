Thomas Ravenel Trashes Ex Kathryn Dennis and 'Losers' Who 'Applaud Her Horrific Behavior' After BravoCon

As we previously reported, a Ford SUV registered in her name struck a school resource officer directing traffic in front of Whitesville Elementary School on Gaillard Road on October 20, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. Police have not yet revealed who was behind the wheel at the time of the incident.

Ravenel, a father of three, shares two children with Dennis. As for their current co-parenting arrangement, Ravenel posted that "[Dennis] can't see [the kids] without a paid supervisor and she refuses to pay one therefore she NEVER sees them."

One fan then asked Ravenel why he picked her "to be the mother" of his children, to which he responded, "Damn good question! You got me there!"