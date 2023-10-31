Ivanka Trump Beams on 42nd Birthday in $24 Million Mansion After Learning She'll Testify Against Daddy Donald

The former first daughter put her best fashion foot forward, wearing a pricey Mach & Mach mini dress that highlighted her figure and showcased her long legs. Ivanka paired the bedazzled long-sleeved cutout look with white strappy heels and silver drop earrings.

"Celebrated my birthday this weekend surrounded by friends and family. Here's to another year of great memories with my favorite people!" she captioned a series of shots showing her family standing outside their "Billionaire Bunker" mansion on Indian Creek Island.

They bought the so-called "fixer-upper" after moving to Florida in January 2021.