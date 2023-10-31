Ivanka Trump Beams on 42nd Birthday in $24 Million Mansion After Learning She'll Testify Against Daddy Donald
Ivanka Trump didn't let her court-ordered testimony against her father ruin her birthday party. Donald Trump's oldest daughter appeared in good spirits while celebrating her birthday in her sprawling $24 million Miami mansion, despite learning her fate just hours before the bash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald's daughter-turned-former senior advisor turned 42 on Monday but used the weekend to throw the classy celebration — that allegedly did not include her embattled daddy.
Looking pretty in pink, Ivanka beamed with happiness while posing with her family, husband Jared Kushner, their three children, Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7, and her 97-year-old maternal grandmother, Marie Zelníčková.
The former first daughter put her best fashion foot forward, wearing a pricey Mach & Mach mini dress that highlighted her figure and showcased her long legs. Ivanka paired the bedazzled long-sleeved cutout look with white strappy heels and silver drop earrings.
"Celebrated my birthday this weekend surrounded by friends and family. Here's to another year of great memories with my favorite people!" she captioned a series of shots showing her family standing outside their "Billionaire Bunker" mansion on Indian Creek Island.
They bought the so-called "fixer-upper" after moving to Florida in January 2021.
The poolside birthday dinner came after Ivanka discovered she was ordered to the stand in her father’s New York civil fraud trial. She was scheduled to testify on Friday, but her testimony has been delayed until next week, a judge revealed on Monday.
Ivanka tried to get out of it, but her bid was rejected by Judge Arthur Engoron last week.
Trump's daughter has been ordered to testify on November 8, hours before the former president, the 2024 Republican front-runner, holds a campaign rally in Miami instead of participating in the televised debate with his party's rivals.
Ivanka's testimony is part of New York Attorney General Letitia James' case.
As RadarOnline.com reported, James sued Donald, his company and associates, and his kids, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., last year, accusing them of exaggerating the businessman's wealth on financial statements to secure loans and deals.
Ivanka was originally part of the lawsuit, but she was dismissed in June after an appeals court said the claims against her were too old.
She's not the only Trump who is set to take the stand. Don Jr. and Eric are scheduled to testify on Wednesday and Thursday, while Donald is expected on the witness stand on November 6, reported the Washington Times.
Donald and the defendants have denied wrongdoing, with the former president alleging the trial is a politically motivated sham.